Similar to Kozama‘uka, Urqopacha stands just outside Tuliyollal in the fifth installment of the beloved MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail. This is more of a mountainous region where people raise alpacas and giants roam. There’s a massive mountain in the far southwest, going well into the sky where the new tribe is from.

Taking Flight

There are various Aether Currents to be found throughout the vast map, some that will require going off the beaten path and patience. The latter refers to the first two areas in which, similar to how it has been in past expansion, is split into two sections. Thankfully, these are quick to get to as, unlike its predecessors, Dawntrail closely focuses on each area, making a more linear path instead of something that loops back onto itself.

In order to fly, though, players will need not only do various side quests in each of the areas, but find currents spread throughout the map. These can be tricky to locate, but thankfully we’ve put together a map for you to quickly get them. These will be required for specific side content, such as unique FATES and world bosses, but otherwise, it’s just so much faster and more convenient to be able to soar the skies.

Coordinates