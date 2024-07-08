One of the most varied lands of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, Yak T’el’s main attraction is its forestry. It’s not just the massive forest in the south, but the deadlands in the east and the foundry in the west. It’s a beautifully-varied location, being the Rak’tika Greatwood of Dawntrail. It can be a bit of a pain to traverse, but that’s why you need to find the Aether Currents as fast as possible, something that’s surprisingly straightforward.

Taking Flight

There are various Aether Currents to be found throughout the vast map, some that will require some going off the beaten path and some patience. The latter refers to the first two areas in which, similar to how it has been in past expansion, is split into two sections. Thankfully, these are quick to get to as, unlike its predecessors, Dawntrail focuses on each area closely, making a more linear path instead of something that loops back onto itself.

In order to fly, though, players will need not only do various side quests in each of the areas, but find currents spread throughout the map. These can be tricky to locate, but thankfully we’ve put together a map for you to quickly get them. These will be required for specific side content, such as unique FATES and world bosses, but otherwise, it’s just so much faster and more convenient to be able to soar the skies.

Coordinates

1: X36.4 Y35.7

2: X25.5 Y24.6

3: XS7.9 Y26.1

4: X33.6 Y26.1

5: X17.7 Y6.4

6: X10.4 Y18.7

7: X22.2 Y21.4

8: X19.1 Y33.9

9: X29.8 Y10.5

10: X19.1 Y10.9