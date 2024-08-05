The first of three tiers in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail , The Arcadion is off to an incredible start. It has some of the best raids we’ve seen since Shadowbringers, not to mention having phenomenal unique music and flashy arenas. While this has been considered one of the easiest tiers in a long time, that doesn’t mean that it’s without its difficulties. And like any tier, the final floor is no doubt the most challenging, having some of the more creative means of thinking. Thankfully, we have a guide to help you through it, at least the first phase as this is a long, thirteen-minute fight.

Wrath of Zeus: Lightning will start with a simple Raidwide. Mitigate and heal through it.

Bewitching Flight: Wicked Thunder ill grow wings and go to the northern side of the arena. Cubes will spawn on the west along with the wings charging a laser in the north. You will have to find the spot that’s safe, which is between the lasers and cubes.

Witch Hunt: You will then need to figure out your Quick March spots, separating from one another. If you don’t know what a Quick March lineup is, it’s essentially two groups (two dps, one tank and one healer) that are separated by going north to south. Generally, it’s Ranged, Tank, Melee and then Healer (RTMH). You will just have to know which tile you’re assigned to.

Electrifying Witch Hunt

New cubes will appear on the east and shoot across the arena, all while the scorch marks from the wings that went north to south are exploding outward, similar to how they did in the normal version. Find your Quick March spot and in between the cubes and either close to the middle or far out to the edge, depending which scorch marks are exploding first. Why you’re separating is because four players will be hit with a clone dropping from the sky. It will either be all DPS or all support. The boss in the middle will also be casting an ability with a visual indicator:

Blue Diamonds Far Apart = Far

Pink Diamonds Close Together = Close

If you weren’t hit with the initial clone drops, you will be baiting the next. So say all DPS are hit with the first hit as the first scorch marks go off; that means supports will have to bait the next pair. They will then have to look at Wicked Thunder and the icon she is casting on top of her body. If she is casting the blue diamonds, that means supports will have to go outward (tanks swapping with their ranged partners and taking a little bit of downtime). If it’s the pink close diamonds, the melee will have to go out in the situation, swapping with their healers. It will all depend on who gets hit first.

Narrowing Wicked Thunder

Now comes arguably the most challenging mechanic in the first phase. There are a couple of means of resolving this, but it’s about roughly the same type of movement. Wicked Thunder do the exact same thing as the last mechanic, displaying the blue and pink icons four times, but she will be casting one of two skills:

Widening Witch Hunt = Far

Narrowing Witch Hunt = Close

You only need to watch which cast she is doing along with the first icon. For example, if she is casting Narrowing Witch Hunt and starts with the pink diamond, that means close to her will be safe (dynamo) and two of the closest people will get hit by her baited clones. If she casts Widening Witch Hunt and the blue diamonds, that means being away from her will be safe (chariot) and the two furthest people will get hit with baited clones.

This gets tricky if the two matching activities are opposite of one another (close is safe, but baits need to be far, or far is safe, but baits need to be close). The good thing is that these will always alternate from one another, so you just need to watch which colored icon appears first and then alternate based on that. For example, Close+Far, Far+Close, Close+Far, Far+Close or Far+Far, Close+Close, Far+Far, Close+Close.

Now that you know this, you have to assign baiters. It can be any order really, but we had success doing tanks first, melee second, healers third and then ranged last (TMHR). You can also do RTMH to ensure consistency, but it’s really up to the group.

There are two ways of actually handling movement. You can either go to your clock position and move accordingly. The only downside is that it can be a bit tight for people next to the baiters, so a little bit of slight movement will need to be taken into consideration. The other method is having everyone in the south and the baiters move to the southeast and southwest. The downside in this situation is if one person messes up, everyone dies.

Wrath of Zeus: Another raidwide.

Electrope Edge + Witchgleam (Part 1)

Wicked Thunder will shoot beams at four cubes on intercardinals. Identify the two cubes that only get hit once, and they will only explode on their single tile while the others will expand outward. There will only ever be two safe spots.

Symphony Fantastique: Wicked Thunder will summon either eight orbs around her or four. This indicates how you will separate in the quadrant. If it’s eight orbs, you will need to spread amongst yourselves. If it’s four, it means that you will need to pair together in an opposite role. DPS will pair up with a support buddy.

Sidewise Spark: Finally, we have a half-room cleave that will eliminate one of the safe spots setup in the first part of this mechanic. This will leave a single quadrant available to spread. This is during a burst window, which can be a bit chaotic.

Wicked Jolt: A line-based tankbuster that hits twice. The first will give a vulnerability, so the main tank needs to either invuln or tank swap.

Electrope Edge + Witchgleam (Part 2)

Everyone will get cubes around them with timers. Half the raid will be long and half will be short. You will need to spread to your clock spots as you will get hit with small line AOEs. You will need to count how many times you are hit by these line AOEs and depending on your timer, your placement in the arena will be different.

Short Timer: 22 seconds

Long Timer: 42 seconds

There are only four possible outcomes:

Short Timer + Hit 2x

Short Timer + Hit 3x

Long Timer + Hit 1x

Long Timer + Hit 2x

Lightning Cage: You will need to determine, once more, which side of the arena will be DPS and which will be support, and it will always be relative to the tile pattern that will appear. The tile pattern will always be the exact same, but it can be flipped north, east, west or south.

The new relevant north will be a safe haven for timers who haven’t gone off or have already gone off. Say supports are on the west side and DPS on the east. The short timer + hit 2x will go to the furthest northeast and northwest spots that are available because they will explode outward in one space around them. The other short DPS and support who were hit with three beams, they will go directly in the corners of southeast and southwest. They will explode two tiles outward.

Sideways Spark: Just as it was in the first Electrope Edge, Wicked Thunder will do a halfroom cleave, having either four or eight orbs circling around her. Unlike the first part, if it’s a stack, you will need to pair with your respective role, but there needs to be a long and a short debuff. So you might need to adjust if say both melees are short, because they would theoretically be with one another closer to the boss, whereas, ranged are further out, soaking their own attack. In that case, one melee and ranged would be designated flexers, and the same would have to happen with tanks and healers. If it’s spread, there’s a lot more room to move around, so just simply get out of everyone’s way.

After this, the second and final tile pattern will appear, and the long tethers will need to go out to their respective spots. Long timers + hit 1x will go northeast and northwest while long timer + hit 2x will go southeast and southwest.

Wicked Bolt: Just as in the normal version, this is a five-hit stack. So everyone needs to stack together and lightly mitigate.

