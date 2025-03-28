The recently released 7.2 patch for Final Fantasy XIV is something the game has needed in the rather slow downtime between raid tiers. There has been a bit of a content draught as we wait for the more grindable content, such as Occult Crescent, the Eureka and Bozja Field Operation equivalent for Dawntrail, which comes out in May. With this update, we have seen a strong amount of new and revamped content, one of which is the PvP series.

What is the Dazed Emote?

Like everything in Final Fantasy XIV, style is everything. Whether it’s customizing your character with an immense wardrobe at your back, or riding around on the various mounts, looking good in the MMORPG comes in many different flavors. One of them happens to be emotes. Emotes help express yourself, and there’s nothing better than messing around with friends or just idling in a town.

For the Dazed emote, it’s a new emote that has come with patch 7.2 that’s both visually striking, and almost comical. It features your character going into a dazed state (as the name implies) with baby Chocobos and stars floating around your head. Best yet, it’s an emote that loops infinitely, meaning you can simply AFK someone and perform this emote and impress the masses.

Where to Obtain the Dazed Emote