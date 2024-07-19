Key Takeaways Square Enix collaborates with Gong cha for exclusive FFXIV rewards like limited edition cups and keychains.

Limited edition drinks with unique cup designs are available, each with their own blend of milk tea.

In-game Porxie King mount exclusively available through Gong cha promotion until August 28.

Collaborations are far from a foreign concept for Square Enix as the Japanese company has dipped their toes in almost every market with their own products. For Final Fantasy XIV, collaborations aren’t as plentiful, but there have been quite a few over the years. The ones that spring to memory are the Butterfingers collaboration for the Chocorpokkur mount (which you can current get through watching streamers on Twitch), and the Pizza emote from GrubHub, which can now be purchased on the FFXIV Store for $7.00.

Those are actual in-game rewards for participating in promotions, but only recently Square Enix has dabbled in the physical market in North America. The most recent being their current promotion with Mountain Dew to get various rewards, from an in-game Mountain Zu mount to physical plushes and figurines.

To celebrate its release of Dawntrail, Square Enix has collaborated with popular milk tea shop Gong cha. Here, anyone who goes into one of their many physical locations and orders a drink will be met with various rewards, from collectible cups and keychains.

Limited Edition Cups

For starters, there will be three limited edition drinks made available:

Fat Cat Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Fat Chocobo Mango Frozen Tea

Cactuar Matcha Milk Tea

Each one comes with their own blend of milk tea, but more importantly, each one has their own unique cup design that will be immensely limited.

Key Chains

The next is a limited edition key chain, which comes in three different models. There is a Fat Chocobo, Fat Cat and Moogle key chain, all of which are designed after the milk tea cups. We do wish the straw came optional, but alas, these are really cool FFXIV bobba key chains that will be highly limited.

In-Game Mount

Finally, there is the Porxie King mount. While the Porxie mount is obtainable in-game through the Shadowbringers Pixies beast tribe, this new Porxie King mount is available exclusively via Gong cha, which now sports a sparkly pink crown.

In order to get the keychains or mount scratch card at your local Gong cha establishment, you will need to purchase at least three drinks for a single purchase. When you do so, in order to redeem your Porxie King mount, you’ll need to head over to the FFXIV redemption website (the Mogstation) to claim your prize.

This is a nice and surprisingly well-thought-out collaboration that will last until August 28. Gong cha is one of the biggest bobba brands out there, so it makes sense to team up with them. Hopefully, we will see more of these types of promotions in the future.