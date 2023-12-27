Happy New Years, Warriors of Light! Heavensturn is coming back!

For those of you who may be new to Final Fantasy XIV, Heavensturn is the annual event themed after New Year’s Day. It exists in both of the Final Fantasy MMOs, though in Final Fantasy XIV Heavensturn brings in the eastern traditions of the festivity as opposed to Final Fantasy XI’s more western theme.

Every year, Warriors of Light will have the opportunity to obtain glamour rewards, minions and sometimes even more. The quests are different every year, and Square Enix just released details on what we can expect from Heavensturn this year.

This year, Heavensturn is set to start from Sunday, December 31st, 2023, at 7:00 am PST and will go until Monday, January 15, 2024, at 6:59 am PST. The release of the Heavensturn event marks the end of the Starlight Celebration event, so make sure that you finish the Starlight Celebration by at the latest 6:59 am on Sunday, December 31st or you'll miss your chance to do that event for this year.

To Be a Mascot

The event, as always, starts with visiting the quest giver. This year, his name is Ryu Metsuke. You can find him in Limsa Lominsa, Upper Decks (x:11.5, y:13.9) close to the Aftcastle point. In order to see and achieve the quest, you must be on either a Disciple of War or Magic class or job that is at least level 15.

Reward

This year, Heavensturn will reward you with the minion Ryunosuke, a cute little dragon. Allegedly. Just don't go looking too closely.

Omikuji

Returning this year is also the omikuji. Make sure you go visit the Far Eastern Omikujishi in Limsa Lominsa and collect your fortune for this coming year. Just remember to bring 100 gil and to take a screenshot of your fortune to share with your free companies.

Happy New Years, Warriors. Enjoy the festivities!