As FINAL FANTASY XIV sails toward its monumental 10th anniversary, the excitement within the gaming community has reached a fever pitch. Square Enix is set to commemorate this significant milestone with an extraordinary 14-hour live broadcast, promising engaging segments that will delight veterans and newcomers alike. Scheduled for April 12, 2024, this event is a testament to the enduring legacy and vibrant future of one of the most beloved MMORPGs in gaming history.

A Journey Through Eorzea and Beyond

The highlight of the celebration, the Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXX, is poised to captivate fans with exclusive insights and announcements. Naoki Yoshida, the revered producer and director behind the game's resurgence and continued success, will take players on a special in-game tour titled "A Stroll with Yoshi-P." This segment is anticipated to offer a unique perspective on the game's world, directly from its visionary creator.

A Decade of Music and Memories

THE PRIMALS, the acclaimed band known for their electrifying renditions of FINAL FANTASY XIV's iconic soundtrack, will grace the event with a special talk segment. Celebrating their 10th anniversary, the band's involvement adds a musical heartbeat to the festivities, promising performances that resonate with the soul of the game's epic narrative.

Behind the Scenes with the Creators

In a round-table discussion, the game's development team will reveal the magic of game creation. This segment offers fans a rare glimpse into the collaborative spirit and innovative minds that have nurtured the game through ten remarkable years.

A Glimpse into the Future

Adding an exciting twist to the broadcast, a secondary stream will feature a lighthearted playthrough of the upcoming FINAL FANTASY XIV Tabletop Role-Playing Game (TTRPG). Slated for release in May, this segment will offer fans a sneak peek at what promises to be an enthralling extension of the FFXIV universe.

Join the Celebration

The broadcast is set to begin on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. PDT, with global timings accommodating fans across the globe. While the event's primary language will be Japanese, the universal language of FFXIV's rich storytelling and vibrant community is sure to transcend linguistic barriers.

Where to Watch the Broadcast:

Main Broadcast (First Half): YouTube

YouTube Main Broadcast (Second Half): YouTube

YouTube Main Broadcast Alternate: Niconico

Niconico Main Broadcast (Twitch): Twitch

Twitch Secondary Broadcast (TTRPG Playthrough): YouTube

The main broadcast will be accessible via YouTube Live and Niconico Live, split into two halves for seamless viewing, while Twitch will also carry the stream. The secondary broadcast, dedicated to the TTRPG playthrough, will be available on YouTube Live.

The anticipation is palpable as the FFXIV community gears up for this unparalleled celebration. This 14-hour broadcast is not just a look back at a decade of adventures; it's a forward leap into the boundless possibilities that lie ahead for the Warriors of Light. Join the festivities and be part of a legacy that continues to shape the very fabric of the MMORPG genre.