With the recent release of the Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, players are tasked with not only participating in various new activities, but also getting to level up a new system. Unfortunately, unlike Bozja, Occult Crescent requires the player to have a job that is already level 100. Bozja was an excellent source of leveling up from 80 to 90, and even to a certain degree, it was good for going up to level 100 – although there are definitely better methods. For this, though, players will have to interact with another leveling system, this time in the form of Knowledge.

You will start from level 1 again, and go up to level 20 in the main zone. If you die in battle, you will need to get a raise, otherwise you will lose a level. It’s a grueling system where enemies even one level higher will pick the character apart, but it’s fun to actually have a bit of a challenge and consequences. Don’t be confused between this and the Phantom Job leveling. This is your primary level, while the Phantom Jobs are individual jobs that slowly level up over time, up to around level 10.