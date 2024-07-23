Key Takeaways Normal Raids offer the least EXP but are quick interactions, giving out 5-10% of your level, which is less appealing.

Alliance Raids can be time-consuming but offer high EXP, providing 50-66% of your level, depending on the raid you get.

Frontlines is great for leveling, with daily roulette offering upwards of 66% of a level in less than fifteen minutes.

Leveling is a crucial part of not only any MMORPG, but RPGs in general. You start at level one and make your way up to the highest level possible to be able to unleash massive damage. This is no different with Final Fantasy XIV, as you will be tasked with going as high as level 100 with the release of Dawntrail.

Getting there is no easy task, and when you have over twenty jobs to level, it will take time. Fortunately, roulettes help immensely, giving players additional EXP every day for participating in older content. We ranked the seven roulettes (not including Expert, Guildhest and Mentor) to highlight which are most worth doing for your time.

7 Normal Raids

Quick in-and-out queue

Average Time 5-10 Minutes Average EXP 10%

As the name suggests, normal raids consist of the normal versions of 8-man raids, spanning from Heavensward’s Alexander raid all the way to the latest Arcadion. All of this depends on the level you queue for. These will take anywhere between five and ten minutes, a quick and usually pleasant interaction, of course depending on the players you get. Unfortunately, while it’s generally fast, the payout is lacking, more so than any of the other roulettes (maybe except for Guildhests, but we don’t talk about them). Generally speaking, these will hand out roughly 5-10% of your overall level, making it the least appealing roulette to do.

6 High-Level Dungeons

A less favorable dungeon grind

Average Time 15-20 Minutes Average EXP 15-25%

You’d think for being high-level dungeons, this would be much higher, but alas, this roulette is near the bottom of the priority list. The benefit is, if you get the highest level dungeon available, you’ll at least generate a little bit of extra experience from the bosses. Sadly, the amount of experience points is lacking in comparison to the other roulettes. Still, for fifteen to twenty minutes of your time, it can generate around a quarter of your experience for a level.

5 Trials

Boss fights that have high potential

Average Time 5 Minutes Average EXP 10-40%

Similar to Normal Raids, Trials are quick and easy pieces of content, only involving the normal versions, not including the extreme versions the Mentor Roulette features. They can take anywhere between five and ten minutes to complete, with the latter being on the extreme side if you wipe. Even then, Trials are meant to be consumable content for everyone, so it’s very hard to do so. The payout for the few minutes of your time can be low as ten percent and upwards of forty percent, although the latter is less of an occurrence.Alliance Raids

4 Alliance Raid

Lengthy raids outside of ARR

Average Time 15-45 Minutes Average EXP 50%

Alliance Raid roulette is a crapshoot for time efficiency. On one hand, you might get an A Realm Reborn or Heavensward raid that takes a mere fifteen minutes to complete. On the other hand, you might get the last raid of Endwalker that takes over half an hour of your time. It really comes down to what other players are running.

With that said, it comes down to your sanity, because running Laybrinth of the Ancients or World of Darkness every single day is more draining than spending double the amount of time for variety. Regardless, the EXP you will receive is one of the highest, rivaling that of our number 1 daily roulette, hitting anywhere between 50 and 66 percent of your leveling bar.

3 Leveling

The tried and true duty roulette

Average Time 15-20 Minutes Average EXP 40-50%

We were debating where to put leveling on the list as its distribution is comparable to the fourth and second ranked roulettes, but considering most leveling dungeons average around fifteen minutes with little deviation, it’s something that should be done on a daily basis for those… well, leveling. It doesn’t matter which dungeon you get, in fact some of the earlier ones, such as Aurum Vale, only make it a better value for your time. Regardless, no matter the dungeon, you will be rewarded with roughly half of an EXP bar.

2 Main Scenario

A mind-numbling daily, but well worth it

Average Time 15 Minutes, 20 Minutes (Prae) Average EXP 33%, 66% (Prae)

Let’s be honest: no one really likes doing the main scenario roulette, but it’s a necessity to help new players finish A Realm Reborn. This is why the Japanese giant implemented a daily roulette for it, and for your troubles you will be rewarded handily. At the very least, Square Enix has completely reworked both Castrum Meridianum and Praetorium where they are now only 15 minute and 20 minute dungeons, along with a 15-minute Ultima boss fight. This is roughly cut in half from what it was before, which was not a good look for a daily activity, something many of us had to struggle through for many expansions.

Regardless, depending which is rolled on, Castrum and Ultima generate roughly 33% of a level, whereas Praetorium hands out half to two-thirds of a level, making it well worth your time. It's still mentally draining, though.

1 Frontlines

May not be for everyone, but the easiest payday

Average Time 15 Minutes Average EXP 50-66%

PVP has never been Final Fantasy XIV’s strong point. Even though Square Enix is trying to make it more appealing, with better rewards for the masses, and even putting on their very own tournaments during the Fan Fests. Alas, it takes a backseat to the MMORPG’s PVE content by a significant margin. Regardless, one reason to actually participate in it is leveling.

Whenever a new expansion is released, Frontlines pops off only because the daily roulette generates an incredible amount of EXP in comparison to the amount of time you put in. It does require a little more effort on your part, but it can distribute more than 66% of a level for less than fifteen minutes of work.