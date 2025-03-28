With the recent release of patch 7.2, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail has seen a good number of changes and additions. The one everyone has been waiting for is the new raid series, but there is still more content for the everyday user. This includes new mounts, minions, of course, emotes. While most of them are new, Square Enix has gone back and revitalized some of the older emotes to be more user-friendly.

What is the Study Emote?

The Study emote is a modified version of the Read emote. While the original Read emote was introduced in Final Fantasy XIV all the way back in Shadowbringers, one of the big complaints was that it wasn’t looping. You would use the emote, and it would stop after a few seconds. For players who enjoy idling or rpleplaying, this was not the most ideal of emotes: something that would have to be reactivated over and over again.

Thankfully, Square Enix has finally recognized this and made the Read emote fully loopable in the form of a separate emote.

Where to Find the Study Emote