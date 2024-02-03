Key Takeaways Valentione's Day festivities in Final Fantasy XIV will enchant the town of Gridania with love and joy.

Adventurers can embark on a quest titled "The Symbol of Love" to immerse themselves in a captivating tale.

Engaging in the celebrations will yield rewards such as a Love Heart emote and Valentione's Heart Chair housing item.

As Valentione's Day approaches, love is in the air, and the picturesque town of Gridania is set to transform into a romantic haven adorned with rosy decorations. This year, the Valentione's Day emissaries, Astrid de Valentione and Emilie, have a mysterious surprise in store for the residents of Gridania, promising an enchanting celebration that may require the assistance of eager adventurers.

Event Details

The Valentione's Day festivities will enchant Gridania from Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. (PST) / 8:00 (GMT) / 19:00 (AEDT), spreading love and joy through the realm, until Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 6:59 a.m. (PST) / 14:59 (GMT) / Thursday, February 22, at 1:59 (AEDT). Vist the event's special site for more details!

Questing for Love

To partake in the romantic revelry, budding adventurers are invited to embark on the quest titled "The Symbol of Love." The quest can be initiated by seeking out Astrid in Old Gridania at coordinates (X:10.2, Y:9.4). As per tradition, adventurers are required to be at least level 15 to undertake the quest and immerse themselves in the captivating tale of love and camaraderie.

Enchanting Rewards

Engaging in the Valentione's Day celebrations will not only warm the hearts of Gridania's denizens but also offer exciting rewards. Participants can look forward to acquiring the "Love Heart" emote, a delightful expression of affection to share with friends and loved ones. Additionally, a Valentione's Heart Chair housing item will be bestowed upon those who wholeheartedly embrace the spirit of the festival.

A Call to Adventurers

With love in the air and mystery afoot, adventurers are encouraged to join the festivities, discover the secrets Astrid and Emilie have in store, and bask in the radiant glow of Valentione's Day. Whether you're a seasoned warrior or a novice explorer, this event promises enchantment and camaraderie that transcends the virtual realm.

As Gridania transforms into a haven of love, let the Valentione's Day celebration become a cherished memory in the hearts of adventurers and residents alike. Embrace the magic, embark on the quest for love, and revel in the joyous spirit of Valentione's Day in the realm of Eorzea. Love awaits, adventurers—will you be the one to unlock its secrets?