Key Takeaways Final Fantasy XVI arrives on PC on September 17th with free updates, game modes, and paid DLC available on day one.

PC edition offers Standard and Complete versions, with the Complete Edition including paid DLC expansions 'Echoes of the Fallen' and 'The Rising Tide.'

Set in a realm of war and calamity, Final Fantasy XVI follows Clive Rosfield as he faces dark truths and must make allies to save the world.

Square Enix today announced the long-awaited PC release of Final Fantasy XVI and when it'll launch.

Final Fatansy XVI lands on PC on September 17 via Steam and Epic Game Store. Originally released as a console exclusive on PS5 in 2023, the PC version comes more than a year since it's initial release. Over that time, Square Enix has updated that game with new free content and game modes that will be available on day one. There have also been two paid DLCs all of which will be available to PC players on day one. For those who want to try the game out now on PC, there's a free demo that includes the introduction of protagonist Clive's journey and the first Eikon battle.

What's all in the PC edition

Final Fantasy XVI comes to PC in two editions; Standard and Complete. The Standard Edition will cost you $49.99 and includes the base game and all previously released free content on PS5. Meanwhile, the Complete Edition will set you back $69.99, but includes the two paid DLC expansions; 'Echoes of the Fallen' and 'The Rising Tide.' Should you buy the Standard Edition and later decide you want the DLC, both expansions can be purchased standalone or as part of the Final Fantasy XVI Expansion Pass at the game's launch. Those who pre-purchase the game will also get the Brave Blade Weapon, Cait Sith Charm, and 'Sixteen Bells' Orchestration Roll for use in-game.

Other than that, the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI features full content parity with the PS5 version. As for System Requirements, you can check them out here.

A dark fantasy

Final Fantasy XVI is set in the realm of Valisthea, a land blessed by the Mothercrystals, but also on the brink of calamity due to the spread of the Blight. It is a realm where nations war over land and the fate of it is decided by Eikons and their Dominants. You play as Clive Rosfield, a royal who gets caught up in great tragedy and finds the fate of the world upon the weight of his shoulders. Clive must make allies and master himself to face-off against the dark truth that awaits him during his journey.

Echoes of the Fallen follows Clive and company as they investigate the appearance of 'dark crystals' that have begun to circulate in the black market. The Rising Tide, meanwhile, takes players to the hidden land of Mysidia to investigate the whereabouts of the water Eikon, Leviathan the Lost. Both DLCs can be accessed during the main game towards the end.

Final Fantasy XVI launches September 17 on PC. The game and its two DLC expansions are available now on PS5.