With the release of The Rising Tide expansion for Final Fantasy XVI, we have a whole new area to explore with its own set of side quests for us to complete. One of the side quests we will get to explore is "Bird of Passage".

Quest Location and How It’s Started

To start the “Bird of Passage” side quest in Final Fantasy XVI, you’ll need to progress the story until you are told to make for the Aire of Hours. Once you reach this point in the expansion, several quests will become available to you. “Bird of Passage” will be one of these quests, and it will be located in the northeastern part of the Haven village, near the northern exit, and given to Clive by Manda. Speak with her to get the side quest started.

Manda’s Request

When you speak with Manda she will talk with Clive about Chocobos and how well she thinks he takes care of his Chocobos. As they speak further, Clive will reveal that his Chocobo, Ambrosia, is a rare white Chocobo and piques Manda’s interest. Manda would love to meet Ambrosia and finally see a white Chocobo. She asks Clive to meet with her father, who has experience with ferrying Chocobos to and from Haven via boat.

Bringing Ambrosia to Mysidia

Once Manda asks Clive to speak with her father, Clive can now go speak with him as he’s been planning a trip out of Mysidia for supplies. Manda’s father will be just south of her location and will be willing to help Clive bring Ambrosia to Mysidia so that Clive can travel easily as well as let Manda meet her. As it turns out, though, Chocobos are not keen on traveling on boats. So Clive will need to bring a mimett gourd back to Manda’s Father before they make the journey back to Mysidia so that Ambrosia won’t be too anxious while traveling.

Obtaining Mimett Gourds

For this next step, you’ll only need to travel to Martha’s Rest and speak with Rowan to obtain some mimett gourds. Rowan will be located in the southern part of town near The Fallen Gate. All you need to do now is speak with him and Rowan will happily help Clive and Ambrosia. Now you can teleport to Northreach to speak with Manda’s father so that Clive can now bring his feathery friend to explore this new land with him. He will be located in the same spot you met Shula to start the expansion.

Return to Haven

When you bring Manda’s father the mimett gourds, you’ll automatically be brought back to Haven in Mysidia for Manda to meet Ambrosia. Manda and her father will both speak with Clive about how impressive Ambrosia is and Clive will have nothing but nice words to tell them about his faithful companion. Once the cutscene is over, the “Bird of Passage” side quest is then completed.

Quest Rewards

Clive will receive 25 wyrrite, which is used for crafting, and he may now summon Ambrosia to quickly explore Mysidia.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide is available now for purchase on PlayStation 5 separately or included, along with Echoes of the Fallen, in the Expansion Pass.