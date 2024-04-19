Key Takeaways Complete "It's the Thought That Counts" side quest in the new Mysidia area for 5,600 experience.

Gather Elder's Blessing flowers for Pavaat, delivering them rewards the Reflection of Earth Accessory.

If needed, make use of the "Quick Complete" feature to finish the quest easily.

With the release of The Rising Tide downloadable content for Final Fantasy XVI, we have a whole new area to explore with its own set of side quests for us to complete. One of the side quests we will get is "It's the Thought That Counts".

Location

After you reach the Haven village in the Mysidia location, speak with Shula further to gain the Ceaseless Rill Seal, and you’ll be given access to some side quests within the village. After you receive the Seal from Shule, there will be a woman just a few feet away from where you are by the name of Wyrda. She will need some help in gathering a nameday gift for her husband, Pavaat. When you accept, you will gather two baskets of the Elder’s Blessing flowers for her husband’s gift. Speak with the field hands near the town’s pond nearby, and they will share their harvest with you.

Quest Steps

The field hands will be relatively easy to find and have some markers above their heads for you to quickly find. Speak with both of the field hands, and they will share their harvest with you without complaint. Once you have the baskets of Elder’s Blessing, you can bring the flowers to Pavaat. He won’t be too far away and will be at his smithy, and if you’d like, you can also make use of the "Quick Complete" feature where the game takes you right to the end of the quest without having to travel. Deliver the flowers to Pavaat, and you’ll be given some brief, yet amusing, dialogue between Pavaat and his wife, Wyrda.

Quest Rewards

You will receive 5,600 experience and the Reflection of Earth Accessory for bringing Pavaat the two baskets of the Elder’s Blessing. Reflection of Earth is an accessory that will enhance Titan’s Eikonic Feat, Titanic Block, making it possible to now block attacks from behind as well as restore a small amount of health.