With the release of The Rising Tide expansion for Final Fantasy XVI, we have a whole new area to explore with its own set of side quests for us to complete. Five additional side quests will become available to players after completing the Main Scenario Quests for The Rising Tide. One of these side quests is “Last Licks”.

Quest Location and How it is Started

This side quest can be found within the Haven town and will be given to you by Shula. When you approach Shula for the quest she will offer for you to join her on a hunt for a Guivre, she needs to help with hunting the beast to help with ingredients for a specific medicine that will benefit the village. Jill and Joshua will stay behind during this quest, so you’ll have Torgal and Shula as your backup during the hunt.

Hunting Ibex for bait

For the next step of the quest, you’ll head north of the village and take the path that will take you west. There will be a group of Ibex needed for bait to bring out the Guivre. Ibex are easily taken down and if you’ve done the Bird of Passage quest you can use Ambrosia to travel to the destination quickly. Once you have the Guivre bait, you can begin the next portion of the quest, which is to gather Loco Weed.

Gathering Loco Weed

After the Ibex bait has been acquired, you’ll need to follow the quest marker west. It’ll be a short walk from where the Ibex had been and near The Dark Gate on the map. This is where the Loco Weed will be located, and it’ll help with the hunt for the Guivre. Loco Weed will disguise Clive and Shula’s scent from the Guivre so that they can plant the bait and attack without the beast finding them first.

Locating the Guivre

After the Loco Weed has been found and applied to both Clive and Shula, the next task will be to go and locate where the Guivre has been hunting. There will be four spots that will provide different dialogue about the area, feel free to explore them and learn more about the ruins and what’s been living in them, as well as gain some experience points to go towards extra skills to use in battle. The main area where the Guivre will be located is the spot furthest west in the ruins. Once you reach the Guivre hunting spot, you’ll view the tracks it’s been leaving on the ground and wait for the beast to return to the hunting grounds.

Dispatch the Guivre

Once the Guivre has been located, Shula and Clive will wait until the beast shows up for the bait. The Guivre isn’t a particularly powerful monster to fight. The Guivre will make use of 3 long-ranged fireballs to hit you at a distance as well as 3-4 claw swipes for when it’s gotten close, as well as a tail strike. Titan and Leviathan make for a good Eikon combination to parry close-ranged attacks as well as attack from a distance.

Return to Haven

Once the Guivre has been killed, and you’ve gathered its tongue, you’ll make your way back to Haven to give Jamilla the Guivre tongue where the quest had started. Once the tongue is delivered, the quest will be complete.

Quest Rewards

You will receive the accessory Reflection of Darkness (Arm of Darkness) for your efforts in aiding the people of Haven. Reflection of Darkness (Arm of Darkness) will enhance Odin’s Eikonic Feat, Arm of Darkness, increasing Zantetsuken’s area of effect, while allowing for use of the ability at any time, regardless of recovery status.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide is available now for purchase on PlayStation 5 separately or included, along with Echoes of the Fallen, in the Expansion Pass.