The final DLC for Final Fantasy XVI, called The Rising Tide, presents players with a whole new region to explore within Mysidia. With that, we have all-new side quests to complete, one of which is "The Pursuit of Happiness".

How to Start "The Pursuit of Happiness"

To initiate "The Pursuit of Happiness", you need to reach the quaint village of Haven. Shula, the village chief, will guide you there and introduce you to the land. Many of the locals will be wary of you, like the blacksmith, but helping out is sure to improve your reputation. One of those people is Bilos, the husband of the storekeeper in Haven. He'll be right outside the shop, which is closed.

Quest Information + Steps

Bilos, when we first meet him, is a bit uneasy. He tells Clive that his wife is having trouble running the shop by herself. They have a young daughter, Ruqa, but she's nowhere to be found. While Bilos is hesitant to trust Clive, he gives in and asks him for help, which Clive accepts.

Speak to the Keeper of the Low Gate

After talking to Bilos, head on down to the Low Gate. It should be a straight shot from where you met Bilos. You go through the Low Gate when you enter Haven for the first time with Shula. Near the Low Gate is the Haven Obilisk, so you can fast-travel there if you get lost. Once you reach it, speak to the Keeper of the Low Gate, who should be in front of the gate. He knows Ruqa and happens to know that she ran off to the nearby creek. Don't worry, it's free of monsters, so no need to unsheathe your sword.

Find Ruqa

The Keeper of the Low Gate gives you directions to the creek, which is off to the left of the entrance. Go forward and you should see an open path on the left, just like the Keeper said. Head down it and make your way to the creek. As you get closer, you'll find a little girl standing in front of the water. Lo and behold, it's Ruqa! She reveals she's been looking for Clive and the other outsiders. Why? Well, she, like many kids at a young age, has a ton of questions to ask. It's then we learn that nobody enters Mysidia outside of the villagers, as they want to protect their way of life.

Return to Bilos + Rewards for Completion

Clive will indulge Ruqa in her questions and they'll arrive back in Haven to Bilos. He'll thank Clive for returning his daughter to him, as well as apologize for her many inquiries. He'll go into detail about how the villagers survive, and that Clive's patronage at the store would be much appreciated. As a reward for your troubles, you'll earn 5,600 XP, x1 Ageless Tallow, and x25 Bloody Hide. You’ll also have access to the Haven Stores, run by Bilos’ wife, Nadena. They’ve got some high-level equipment like the Minwu Waistcloth and Minwu Arm Ring, which I’d recommend getting if you want good defense.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide is available now for purchase on PlayStation 5 separately or included, along with Echoes of the Fallen, in the Expansion Pass.