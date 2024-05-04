After the events of Final Fantasy XVI's latest DLC, The Rising Tide, transpire, more side quests will unlock. One of those, "Beyond the Grave", may feel simple but brings about some more narrative to Mysidia and it's past.

How to Start "Beyond the Grave"

To start the quest, you need to have completed "The Rising Tide" main mission. From there, head to where Shula is near The Witanhall. A woman, Dalina, will be waiting with an exclamation point above her head. Talk to her and she'll ask for your aid.

Apparently, a horde of creatures have blocked off a recently-cleared path to Witchdrop. The path leads to the grave of the former Dominant of Shiva, who was laid to rest there overlooking her home. Dalina was tasked to check on the grave, as it's been passed down for generations. Therefore, she wants us to clear the path to the grave, so she can check it.

Head to Witchdrop

Getting to Witchdrop is a bit easy, given the enemy load is light. Dalina gave directions to Clive, saying to go "left at the ships and round to the right". Still, to get there fast, fast travel to the Riversmeet Obilisk and turn around. Go down and to the right until you see a pathway. Go through it, and you should then come face-to-beak with the flock of foes you've been tasked to beat.

Enemies: x4 Angry Chronoraptor and x1 Angry Gryps

You'll start off fighting four Angry Chronoraptors, who are not too happy about you showing up on their turf. They charge at you and, with their number, it can be pretty clustered. It's best to prioritize speed when taking them out. They're fast runners, so you'll need to catch them either while they're moving or idle. Leviathan can prove to be rather helpful here, as it'll autolock onto enemies with Tidal Torrent and hit them with water. Plus, with four on the field, Tidal Stream, if lined up correctly, can hit two or three Chronoraptors.

Once you dwindle their numbers, another enemy approaches: an Angry Gryps. This enemy, specializing in wind attacks, is a large one, complete with a Stagger Bar. It's important for this part of the fight to be wary of where the Angry Gryps is and what it's doing. It may charge at Clive or use long-distance wind attacks on him. Most Eikons will work well against them, but Leviathan, Titan, and Bahamut can help even the odds in mutliple fields. With this enemy, aim to cause a fair amount of damage. While staggering will help, you should focus on hitting hard when you get the chance. Once you've dispatched the flock, you'll earn 1600 XP, 120 Ability Points, 428 Gil, x16 Sharp Fang, and x12 Bloody Hide.

Go to the Grave + Rewards

After the battle, continue down the path until you approach a stone overlooking a cliff. Go up to the stone and interact with it. Dalina will appear behind you, as the stone is, in fact, the grave of Shiva's previous Dominant. It's revealed that her name was Ysay. She, with her guardian knight, arrived in Mysidia and made home within the now-ruined village alongside many others. Though, when the people of Mysidia, who just moved to the region, arrived, Ysay was the only one left and later passed away. Despite it all, they gave Ysay a simple but honorable memorial, which lay utop the cliff overlooking her former home.

The story doesn't end there, as Dalina reveals. In fact, Ysay's knight returned one time while Dalina's grandmother was there and asked who's grave it was. When they were told the name, they stared at the Aires of Hours and left, never to be seen again. Or so they thought, as the knight wore black and gold, the same as the fierce protector we fought previously, the Timekeeper. We did slay them, but, as Dalina puts it, it was for the best, as now Ysay and her guardian are reunited in the afterlife at last.

As a reward for your efforts, you'll recieve 5600 XP, x25 Magicked Ash, and x1 Silver Penning.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide is available now for purchase on PlayStation 5 separately or included, along with Echoes of the Fallen, in the Expansion Pass.