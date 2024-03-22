Key Takeaways Final Fantasy XVI's second DLC, The Rising Tide, brings a new story, battles, and an expanded level cap.

Players will explore the hidden land of Mysidia, battle Leviathan, and experience a new challenge mode.

The DLC, alongside Ver. 1.30, will release on April 18th, 2024

The age of the Eikons is here again. Today, Final Fantasy XVI released a new trailer for the second and final DLC, called The Rising Tide. To add to that, a release date was announced: April 18.

The Rising Tide unlocks an all-new story, battles, sidequests, weapons, accessories, level cap and more, adding a new depth to Clive’s journey before the exciting conclusion of Final Fantasy XVI. In The Rising Tide, an unmarked letter arrives to Clive at the hideaway containing a request to rescue the Dominant of Leviathan the Lost. This new DLC takes Clive and his companions to the hidden land of Mysidia to uncover the tragic history of a forgotten people.

It's a Waterworld, After All

Players will be able to battle and channel Leviathan, harnessing his water-based powers in a variety of ways, as shown in the trailer. It looks mighty powerful, which is to be expected of such a fierce deity. Furthermore, you'll have a whole new open-world region to explore with Mysidia, a land untouched by the Blight, and The Aire of Hours, where Tonberries run rampant. There'll be new side quests, enemies and lots of juicy lore to add to XVI's already spectacular world.

The Rising Tide also adds a new challenge mode called Kairos Gate, which looks to infuse some roguelike elements to the game. You'll face wave after wave of enemies while adding boons and enhancements like HP Regain and Counter Potency.

For players hoping to level up Clive more, the character level cap for Story/Action Mode and Final Fantasy Mode have been upped, letting you go up to Lv. 60 and Lv. 110, respectively. As a bonus for players, you'll get Curtana, once wielded by the Warrior of Light in FFXIV, as well as two orchestrion rolls for fan-favorite songs "Torn from the Heavens" and "Through the Maelstrom".

In order to unlock The Rising Tide, you'll have to have completed the quest "Priceless" and unlocked Origin as a world destination on the map. If you already finished the game, you'll be good to go for playing the DLC.

Releasing alongside The Rising Tide is the next big free update, Ver. 1.30. This update will add quality of life improvements for the game, including:

Return to a quest giver immediately with the new “Quick Complete” function

Icon updates for important character quests

A new Skill Set feature which allows players to save up to 5 unique Feat and Ability sets

Abilities and Accessories adjusted for easier use

New “Custom” controller type allows for freely customizable button layouts

Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode

Numerous new orchestrion rolls added

As previously mentioned, this is the second DLC for Final Fantasy XVI, which released last June to critical acclaim. The first DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, was a short but sweet experience, adding new bosses and weapons. Players who own the Expansion Pass, priced at $20, will get The Rising Tide for free. For those who just want to play the new DLC, it'll cost $15.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide releases on PS5 on April 18, 2024. A demo for the base game is available for those who haven't experienced the game, available here.