Despite the main event of Final Fantasy XVI's latest DLC, The Rising Tide, five more side quests are unlocked. This one, "Lost in the Woods", however, has you take down two bosses, as well as learn more about Mysidia and Waljas.

How to Start "Lost in the Woods"

Close

To enact the quest, you must complete the main story of The Rising Tide. Furthermore, you'll also have to have completed "Roles of Honor", as a returning character appears. You'll find your questgiver, young Ayrik, behind The Foundry.

Related Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tide: Roles of Honor Walkthrough Qatar's friend and co-worker, Nasif, has gone missing. Let's go find him and save the glamour and cairns.

Speak to Ayrik and he'll be a bit of a wreck. He tells Clive that he followed us to the Aire of Hours, but got lost and was chased off by some water creature. He fears it might attack the village, so, to ease Ayrik's fear, Clive agrees to find and slay the monster before it can do so.

Go to Swiftrun River (Riversmeet)

Close

Ayrik said that he noticed the monster near the Swiftrun River, so fast travel to the Riversmeet Oblilisk. You'll be put right next to the quest location, so go straight. You'll then find a familiar face in a tough situation. It's the Hunter from "Roles of Honor"! However, he's been hurt pretty bad. He says that he was hunting an ibex when he heard a loud noise and got shot in the back with water. Clive asks where the beast is and, wouldn't you know, it's right behind us.

Enemy: x1 Archelon

Close

Like many enemies, the Archelon is one you've probably faced off with in the base game. Despite that, it doesn't negate the fact that the large turtle is anything but difficult. Its hard shell and fast spin-attacks can make damaging it a pain in it of itself. Still, try to aim solely at it's head, as it won't get damaged if you hit it's back. If it's head is not shown, it's charging for a spin-attack.

Make sure to watch your timing and keep dodging, as getting hit will hurt Clive plenty. It's also got some water-based attacks, so dodge those and keep an eye out for others. Abilities like Heaven's Cloud or Raging Fists can get some concentrated damage on the head, but try to maintain distance as well by using spells or long-distance abilities like Deluge or Flare Breath.

As always, try to stagger Archelon, as doing so will allow you to inflict tons of damage on them without worrying about getting hurt yourself. Unleash some strong abilities like Tsunami or Zantetsuken to bring them down in HP. Keep it up and the Archelon will be slayed. As a reward for slaying Archelon, you'll get 600XP, 80 Ability Points, 300 Gil, x12 Wyrrite, and x1 Meteorite.

Travel to The Sunken Ruins