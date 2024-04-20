In the newest Final Fantasy XVI DLC, titled The Rising Tide, you'll get access to a new Eikon: Leviathan. After some story, you'll be able to utilize the water-based powers. Luckily, you'll be provided an enemy to test it out on: Perykos.

The Perykos spawns from the rage-filled outburst from Waljas after Clive absorbs most of Leviathan's Eikon from him. It takes the crew, including newcomer Shula, by surprise. However, we're always up for a battle, especially if it means we get to give our new Eikon powers a spin.

Enemy: Perykos

A water-formed enemy, the Perykos is a flying fiend capable of performing a bevy of water attacks. It does bear a striking resemblance to the Leviathan, but a lot smaller. As Joshua says, it doesn't make it any more formidable. The Perykos can conjure an 'X' that'll summon water pillars from the ground and can shoot orbs of water. Another move the small Leviathan can do is Summon Seas, which creates four floating enemies that'll attack the player if not careful.

How to Defeat the Perykos

For this fight, you'll only be able to use the Leviathan Eikon. Luckily, the Perykos is the perfect first boss for Clive's new powers. Since a lot of Perykos' attacks are long-range, utilize the extended dodges and create space between you and the attacks. While it's idle, charge up some projectiles with Serpent's Cry and rail them. Leviathan is prime for long-range, so you don't need to get all close and personal with Perykos. Still, I wouldn't go too far, as it'll harder to get consistent hits on them.

In terms of the smaller enemies, use Cross Swell and Tidal Stream to crush them all at once. It'll bring them down and give you time to perform a finishing move on them. To stagger Perykos, charge up your Serpent's Cry attacks (Tidal Torrent) and use Deluge to shoot at the Leviathan. While you won't have the convenience of Garuda and their stagger move, you can continue to hit them until they're staggered. Once the Perykos is staggered, hit them with your abilities like Cross Swell and Deluge, as well as Tidal Stream and Torrent. Also, use the downtime to refill your water if need be.

Towards the end of the fight, the Perykos will use Whitewater, which will summon spouts of water from the ground in quick succession. Like with his pillar attacks, utilize the extended dodges Leviathan has to move around the battlefield and away from the white spots. Still, Perykos will have water beams shooting at you, which can sting and stop you from moving, therefore making you vulnerable to future attacks. Therefore, continue to dodge and try to find an opening within it to use Tidal Torrent (not Deluge, as you'll be stuck and more vulnerable to getting hit).

Rewards

Keep it up and you'll slay Perykos where they stand (or float, in this case). As a reward, you'll receive x1 Aqueous Orb (can now craft the Tidewater weapon), x100 Magicked Ash, 5000 XP, 200 Ability Points, and 2500 Gil. Plus, you'll now be able to use the Leviathan Eikon whenever you want.

Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide is available now for purchase on PlayStation 5 separately or included, along with Echoes of the Fallen, in the Expansion Pass.