During Final Fantasy XVI's DLC, The Rising Tide, the people of Haven will confide in you about their problems. One introduced in "What Ails You", where you aid a cursed man, leads into "Reign of Pain", and, with it, a whole bunch of the dreaded Tonberries.

How to Start "Reign of Pain"

To unlock this quest, you need to have completed two side quests: "What Ails You" and "The Uninvited Guest". Furthermore, you must complete the main quest of "The Rising Tide". Once you've done that, head over to Fanet, the nurse from "What Ails You", located right outside The Foundry. Unfortunately, Talor's condition has taken a turn for the worse.

Despite Clive taking down the Tonberries and retrieving his chain, Talor continues to suffer. Fanet tells Clive that she thinks we must take down the Tonberry King, who started the curse. Though, we haven't got a clue as to how to find them. That is, until a local villager runs to Fanet to report a horde of Tonberries outside the city gates. Head to The Low Gate and open it to find a herd of Tonberries nearby, just like reported.

Enemies: x8 Tonberries Creepers

We've faced a few Tonberries, but not in this large a quantity. Therefore, dodging and AOE attacks are the way to go. Abilities like Tsunami and Gungnir will go a long way with crowd control and easily take those in range out. Like I mentioned before when facing Tonberries, keep your distance, as their stab attack will drain your health a lot, especially if they do it continuously. Still, maintain distance and use AOE abilities to wipe them out. Your reward for taking them out is 2000XP, 80 Ability Points, 256 Gil, x28 Wyrrite, and x4 Steelsilk.

Head Up the Mountain

After taking out the Tonberries, Fanet will catch up to Clive and report him on Talor's condition, which isn't too good. Clive and Fanet agree that the Tonberry King must reside somewhere at the top of the mountain in the Cloak. Fanet returns to tend to Talor and Clive and party makes the trek to the top. On the way there, you will be met with a few Tonberries scattered about. The groups range from two to five, and can include Tonberry Hexers. Like before, focus on crowd control and keep distance from them. Keep on the path and take out any reinforcements met before the King.

Enemies: x12-14 Tonberry Creepers and Tonberry Hexers

Yes, right outside a cave is an absolute horde of Tonberries. It's pretty intimidating but they're not any different from the reinforcements faced on your trek up the mountain. For me, Tsunami was the perfect ability to take the majority of them out. Stragglers will be around and reinforcements do arrive from within the cave, but use other AOE attacks or take them on however you see fit. As a reward for beating them, you'll receive 3500XP, 140 Ability Points, 448 Gil, x12 Wyrrite, x4 Steelsilk, and x40 Magicked Ash.

Enter the Cave