When exploring the new region of Mysidia in Final Fantasy XVI's latest DLC, The Rising Tide, you'll come across a great many people in need of aid. One such case, "Roles of Honor", has you looking for a missing villager responsible for caring for the cairns: the very structure that holds the glamour.

You'll find our mission giver, Qatav, in Haven south of The High Gate. Another mission, "Birds of Passage", is near it, though it's more southbound to where the bridge to the Foundry is. There, Qatav will fret about his friend, Nasif. He left hours ago to check on one of the glamour's cairns and hasn't come back. Qatav does say to be on the lookout for someone clean-shaven and like Qatav in terms of looks. That's all we get for finding Nasif, but it's enough to start the hunt!

First and Second Cairn:

These cairn locations will be marked on your map, so go to the respected area and look for stone pillars. They'll have an exclamation over them, which'll make them a cinch to spot. The first cairn is located under a single tree in a wide part of the forest. The second one is an easier find, as someone will be near it. Though, it isn't Nasif, unfortunately for us. It's a hunter out getting pelts, though he does know Nasif. He said that Nasif's anywhere, it's over a newly refurbished bridge just up ahead, where another cairn is.

Third Cairn:

The area of interest, like the other cairns, is marked on your map, but, in general, head down the aforementioned bridge. Continue forward until you're directed towards the cries of help of none other than Nasif. The source? Pincher Crabs and a Muddy Quindim. Fortunately for Nasif, you're pretty adept at slaying monsters.

Enemies: x1 Muddy Quindim and x3 Pincher Crabs

During your adventures through Valisthea, you've likely come across these creatures before. Still, they're not to be triffled with, especially the Muddy Quindim. First thing you want to do is to take out the Pincher Crabs, as they aren't too tough and will cause your match against the former to be much smoother. A few good swings and an AOE (Area of Effect) ability like Leviathan's Tsunami or Odin's Gungnir should clear them out in no time. As for tackling the Muddy Quindim, aim to stagger them as soon as possible. They do have some big attacks that have good reach on them, like Tornado, so ready your guard and utilize some long-range abilities with Leviathan, like Deluge or Cross Swell. Once you've staggered the slimy foe, use Limit Break and let loose with some leftover abilities. Keep that process up and the Muddy Quindim will be slain soon after. As a reward, you'll receive 1000 XP, 40 Ability Points, 128 Gil, x10 Sharp Fang, and x6 Magicked Ash.

Ending + Rewards: