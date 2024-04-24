In The Rising Tide, the newest Final Fantasy XVI DLC, you'll get access to Leviathan, a new Eikon, as well as a new story for Clive and the team to go on. And, just like the main game, you'll come across some fierce foes. One of which comes once you trek the Aires of Hours: Timekeeper.

Enemy: Timekeeper

As the companion of Shiva, Jill's Dominant, the Timekeeper has been protecting the Aires of Hours crystal from outsiders. Its black knight armor and fearsome weapon mastery make it an intimidating fellow. Unfortunately, Timekeeper isn't privy to outsiders and, well, you are one. Throughout the battle, it'll use a plethora of weapons, from a sword to a hammer to even a spear. While the Timekeeper may be a lot slower than other enemies, its attacks pack a wallop, especially towards the end. It's also a threat both in close combat and long-range, as many of its special moves, like Hailstorm, spread throughout the battlefield.

There are three phases to the battle. Yes, the Timekeeper does take his time with battling. Each phase, as expected, will be more difficult than the last. It's best to prepare for that by keeping potion usage low (only use if HP is under 400) and constantly using Limit Break to replenish health and hit hard. Also, keep chipping away at it's stagger gauge, as it's the only reliable way to ensure Timekeeper won't attack, as it'll be staggered.

How to Defeat the Timekeeper

First Phase

Close

As mentioned before, the Timekeeper is adept across all distances, so you need to learn it's moves and adapt. If you see the sword or hammer, it'll try for close combat. If you see the staff, rings, or spear, it's going for distance. Still, keep an eye on whatever weapon it's using and change Eikons to ones that combat it (like Leviathan's long-distance specialty or Titan's close-ranged moves).

You'll probably notice that Timekeeper is always moving and attacking, only stopping after big attacks. Therefore, it's good to keep at least one repetitive ability (like Deluge or Raging Fists) equipped. In terms of your other abilities, try to prioritize hard-hitting ones like Tsunami or Diamond Dust (which is good for lowering stagger) and quick ones like Heatwave or Wicked Wheel. For Eikons, I had Shiva (Mesmerize and Diamond Dust), Leviathan (Deluge and Tsunami), and Garuda (with Phoenix's Heatwave and Flames of Rebirth). You can switch out Shiva for Titan, as Titan can lay on some good damage, and you can use Titanic Block for quick blocking if dodging is dangerous.

Second Phase

Close

The first phase is Timekeeper's basic attacks and abilities. Its second phase, however, brings about Flash Freeze which, if caught, freezes Clive in his current state. As you may guess, that does lead to Clive being open to strong attacks. Luckily, you can block it with Titan Fist or dodge it by exiting the ice dome before the Timekeeper can cast it. Though it may take some finesse and quick thinking, it's possible. Even still, it'll use a powerful move afterward, so keep dodging and be wary of your surroundings.

Sometimes, after Flash Freeze, it'll cast an even wider circle that, when hit with the hammer, will spawn sharp icicles from the ground, called Glacier Strike. With these attacks, you need to get out of the AOE (Area of Effect), shown by the circle on the ground. Keep a safe distance from it and be ready with one of your repetitive abilities like Deluge, as the Timekeeper will hesitate after the attack.

Third Phase