In Final Fantasy XVI's latest DLC, The Rising Tide, players will get the region of Mysidia to roam around in. With that, new side missions become available. One of which, "What Ails You", takes you on a quest to figure out the root cause of Talor's mysterious illness.

So far in The Rising Tide, we've helped a blacksmith and a storekeeper's husband. Now, it's Haven's nurse that needs our aid. You'll find Fanet outside of the blacksmith's shop on the right side. Talk to Fanet and you'll learn about her request.

Talor, father of the village blacksmith, has come down with an unknown sickness. His bones are cold and he's got a nasty cough, yet his body's perfectly fine. Fanet's clueless as to why it happened and how to heal him. She confides in Clive to talk to the villagers who know Talor to see where he might've gotten it from.

Talk to the Blacksmith

Of course, if we're going to know anything about Talor, we should talk to his son, Pavaat, the blacksmith from "The Thought That Counts". It's just a short walk from where you talked to Fanet. He says that he doesn't spend much time with him and, even still, hasn't notice much of a change in his personality. Pavaat does mention that Talor's usually with his friend and fisherman Blasir. He points out his place and directs Clive toward it.

Talk to Blasir

Blasir is located across from the blacksmith, just over the fount. Keep going straight and you'll end up in his backyard, tending to his supplies. He's surprised to learn about Talor's illness but, like Pavaat, hasn't noticed anything too out of the ordinary. Well, outside of a sudden interest in the forest and if anything weird has shown up there.

Report back to Fanet

Head back to Fanet, who brought Talor's wife, and tell her about what you've found. While it seemed like useless information, it brings Fanet into a panic. She brings up that it may be a curse from the Tonberries due to placing an offering on their altar. Tonberries may be familiar to longtime Final Fantasy fans as a dangerous green creature with a butcher's knife. While some iterations of the character are cute, like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XV. However, as you'll come to see, there's not as cuddly as before.

Head to The Green Altar (x5 Tonberries)

To get to the altar, go through The High Gate and continue forward until you reach two pathways. Take the left one and head through a forest passageway to a huge altar. It's there that you'll see five Tonberries standing over the altar, worshipping it. They'll notice your presence and ready themselves to attack.

Enemy: x5 Tonberries