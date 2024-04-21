With the release of The Rising Tide expansion for Final Fantasy XVI, we have a whole new area to explore with its own set of side quests for us to complete. One of the side quests we will get to explore is "The Uninvited Guest".

Quest Location and How to Start it

To start “The Uninvited Guest” side quest in Final Fantasy XVI, you’ll need to progress the story until your next objective is to make for the Aire of Hours. Once you reach this point in The Riding Tide, several quests will become available to you. “The Uninvited Guest” will be one of those quests, and it will be located in the western part of Haven and given to Clive by Jamila.

Jamila’s Concern

When Clive speaks to Jamila, she will inform Clive about seeing a figure moving around the town nearby. Jamila initially thought this was Clive, but the more she thought about the matter the more she realized that another outsider had made their way to the secluded and secretive village. If this outsider is who she thinks it is, then they need to find this mysterious person and keep them from leaving Mysidia. The region has to be kept secret, and it’s too much of a risk of letting outsiders leave and possibly telling more folks where Haven is located.

Locating Haven’s Guest

After hearing Jamila’s concerns, you will make your way out of Haven’s southern exit. You won’t need to travel far before spotting a quest icon on the ground for you to inspect for some further information. As Clive inspects the perfume bottle that had been dropped on the ground, our guest in question will be spotted spying on the village from a short distance away.

Protecting the Guest

As the guest keeps making their way to the south, you’ll follow just a short distance and find that, as he’s been running from Clive, he has now been ambushed by the local wildlife. Now you’ll have to dispatch the monsters that have attacked the man.

Shortly after the monsters are gone, Jamila will have revleaed that she had followed Clive to make sure that Haven’s new guest was who she suspected. As it turns out, Herve was one of Jamila’s clients from when she worked outside Mysidia and the two were in love. Herve had found the town due to our adventure to find out more about the lost Leviathan. Jamila still cannot let Herve leave her village due to how protective Haven’s people are of its location and past.

Return to Haven

As you make your return to Haven, you just need to go back north to speak with Jamila. If you’d like to save some time, you may also teleport back to the gate located within Haven. Jamila will now be located just east of the southern gate in town, speak with her, and she will speak of why she had opted to seek a job outside of town and why she couldn’t stay with Herve. Shula will now have to consider what Haven will do with the fool in love who made his way to the town in hopes of seeing his little canary. After the dialogue between Shula and Jamila, the quest will then be completed.

Quest Rewards

Clive will receive 1 ageless millet as a reward for helping Jamila find Herve and saving him from his own little adventure. Ageless millet is used in crafting.

