The hero of Final Fantasy XVI Clive Rosfield is joining Tekken 8's roster as its next DLC character. He will be giving his range of sword-based combat and magical abilities to the typically melee-focused gameplay. Clive follows up Noctis, who appeared as DLC in Tekken 7.

Final Fantasy XVI's Clive Fights Heihachi in Tekken 8

To the dismay of Final Fantasy VII fans who wanted to see Tifa in Tekken 8, Clive Rosfield is the next best thing. He releases on December 16, 2024 for those who have 72 hour early access. The battle stage, based on the events of Final Fantasy XVI, Phoenix Gate, is included in the Year 1 pass alongside Clive. The Year 1 Pass also comes with three other characters, including Eddy, Lidia, and Heihachi. Clive's announcement concludes all of the characters being shown off for the first year's pass. Perhaps Tifa will be the DLC character for Year 2? Unlikely, but fans can dream.

Tekken's had an interesting history of cameo DLC characters. One of the strangest DLC inclusions in a fighting game would be The Walking Dead's Negan, who came with an awesome stage based on the dramatic events of the show. Negan also didn't use his fists; he used a studded baseball bat that looks brutal in-game. Tekken 7 also crossed over with the Street Fighter franchise with Akuma being a major character in the game's storyline. The King of Fighters' Geese Howard was also DLC in Tekken 7. If you want to go all the way back to the PS1 days, the small dinosaur Gon appears in Tekken 3. He is from a popular manga back in the day.

Tekken 8 is Awesome

Tekken 8 is one of the best-rated games of the year. The game has a 90 OpenCritic Top Critic average with 99% of outlets recommending the title. It has an 80 Player Rating, however. "Tekken 8 is about the fighting, and the integration of the Heat System and changes to the fighting system propel the series forward while offering some of the most rewarding fights out there," said our review. The visuals and gameplay bring together an experience that's truly next generation.

"Veterans can enjoy Tekken 8's new characters and mechanics without the game’s fundamentals being compromised, and a top-notch presentation will impress without technical hiccups," said our sister site GameRant's review. "No one could have expected Tekken 8 to improve this much after Tekken 7 was already so strong, but it's clear that the new game won’t settle for anything less than being the series’ best."