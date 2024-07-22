The Sonic the Hedgehog series holds a dear place in many gamers' hearts, mine included. Whether it was the charming characters, colorful stages or epic adventures, it makes sense why Sonic and friends have been running and racing for more than thirty years. Still, what many consider to be equal to the blue hedgehog himself is the music. The diverse and vibrant catalog of the series has delivered some of gaming's most iconic themes and compositions. I mean, who doesn't know the lyrics to "Escape from the City" by heart or have sung the chorus aloud during "Live and Learn"?

Luckily, back in 2021, in celebration of the Blue Blur's 30th anniversary, a concert called Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony was held, showcasing many of the songs fans adore done via a live orchestra and band. Its producer (and killer guitarist), Shota Nakama, brought that same fun and flair worldwide via Sonic Symphony. The concert series has seen many sold-out shows full of Sonic fans for a chance to listen to the golden catalog of Sonic songs. They've even had several special guests like longtime Sonic musicians Jun Senoue and Tomoya Ohtani perform alongside the band. Now, with more shows added to its tour, Hardcore Gamer got to chat with Mr. Nakama about Sonic Symphony, the show's past, present and future, and what makes it worthy of the Blue Blur's namesake. Plus, we learn what video game franchise Shota would love to produce (spoiler alert, but it's one this writer would be 110% down to attend).

Living and Learning

Photo taken by Tokio Kuniyoshi

[Hardcore Gamer] How did you start getting into the music industry?

[Shota Nakama] Ever since I discovered the guitar and rock ’n’ roll at the age of 15, I have always wanted to be a professional musician. I came to the US to attend a college to study music when I was 18, and shortly after, I started playing some bar gigs. I guess we could say that was the beginning.

Outside of music, what is one of your favorite things to do?

Knowing unknowns. I try experiencing something new, even small things like eating a new dish, to inspire myself every day.

What drew you to Sonic in the first place?

When my neighbor brought a Game Gear to my house back in 1991, the cartridge had the soon-to-be-popular blue hedgehog on it. I remember being blown away by not only the console’s visual and audio quality, but also by how groovy Sonic’s music was.

What’s your favorite Sonic game, if you have one? Why is it your favorite?

It will forever be Sonic 1 because of how vivid my memory was from 1991. I was around 10 years old back then, and I don’t think I’d ever forget that “holy crap” moment when I encountered Sonic and Game Gear.

What character from Sonic do you relate to the most?

This is a weird one to mention, but maybe Eggman. Although he is the evil one in the franchise, I like the fact that he never gives up.

Sonic Boom(Box)

Photo taken by Tokio Kuniyoshi

How did the concept of Sonic Symphony come to be?

My relationship with SEGA started back in 2017 when I was offered to produce a show at their SDCC (San Diego Comic-Con) panel, which went really well. Fast forwarding to 2021, I was contacted to work on the highly acclaimed Sonic 30th anniversary online concert. When we all saw the reaction from the fans, we naturally started discussing doing a live show once the whole COVID situation was over.

When deciding what songs would be done for Sonic Symphony, what was your criteria?

The setlist decision comes from multiple sources. Sometimes Ohtani-san (Tomoya Ohtani) and Jun-san (Jun Senoue) ask me to add some (such as "Find Your Flame" and "I’m Here - Revisited" from Sonic Frontiers), and sometimes SEGA asks me to add stuff, too. Once I have some requests, I rely on my long-time engineer, Falk Au Yeong, a mega Sonic fan, to tell me what songs we should prioritize.

Were there any favorite Sonic songs that you weren’t able to do in Sonic Symphony?

There are songs I’d like us to perform for sure. We will certainly get to those in the future.

Photo taken by Tokio Kuniyoshi

What goes into translating the music from the games into reality?

Soundtracks are typically not written for a live performance. Firstly, I carefully listen to the music and figure out if it can be performed live without compromising the original image. Then, the actual arranging process begins. Usually, I lock the structure first, write down the band part, add the strings, followed by the woodwinds and brass, and finally, I add the rest.

Do you have a special warming-up tradition before you perform?

We do this ritual. We gather around by the stage and put our hands together. I shout “Live & Learn!”, and the team corresponds with “YAY YAY YAY YAY YEAH!”

Do you have a favorite performance from Sonic Symphony? What made it special?

Every concert has its own moments, for sure. If I have to pick some, I have to say the Seattle show on January 5th and the Portland show on March 29th. I lived in the Seattle area when I came to the US back in 2000, and the venue, the Paramount Theatre, was where I used to go to watch shows, hoping that one day I’d be on that stage. Being on the very venue from the stage side was a really surreal moment for me. That definitely made me super proud of myself.

I also lived in Portland in 2004 for a few months after I left Washington State, and I lived with a lovely host family during that time. I contacted the mother of the family, whom I had not seen for 20 years, via Facebook before the show - she actually replied and came to the show! It was just so incredible to have her at the full-house venue, showing what I had accomplished. She was as sweet and caring as back then. I was just so happy that I was able to show her the grown-up me.

Endless Possibilities

Photo taken by Tokio Kuniyoshi

How have video game concerts, for you, changed over the years? Where do you think they may go next?

What changed over the years is the acceptance of the idea. When I started Video Game Orchestra back in 2008, finding musicians was quite challenging because many just had a hard time believing in the concept. Now, so many musicians want to play in video game concerts. I have been fortunate to see the gradual shift on the front line, and it's pretty awesome to see that. A lot of video game concerts tend to be purely symphonic, but I believe we will start seeing more different styles like Sonic Symphony. Can't wait for the genre to get even bigger!

Why is it important that we listen to video game music live?

Because experiencing something live connects people better and spreads positivity. Those who have attended our shows would absolutely know what I mean by this. Music connects people, especially when you are in the same space listening to the music you have a fond memory of. It gives you the feelings you had back when you played those games. It reminds you of the moments you shared with your friends and family, or maybe with yourself.

If you had to choose another gaming franchise to do a Sonic Symphony for, what would it be and why?

It would be Persona. I love instrumental music, but I have always believed in the power of the lyrics. Persona has amazing vocal songs, which I absolutely love. I’d love to produce its show!

2024 has been declared The Year of Shadow in honor of the character, Shadow the Hedgehog. How is Sonic Symphony celebrating that?

I am not going to say much here, but you will definitely see more Shadow content from us soon…

When the tour is over, what will you miss most about the experience?

What I hope is to continue bringing the tour to everyone, so let’s have our fingers crossed!

Sonic Symphony is currently on tour across the United States (and London). Some future shows include those in San Diego, Boston, Los Angeles, London and Charleston. Tickets are available here.