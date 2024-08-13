Key Takeaways Concord by Firewalk Studios launches August 23 with early access for Digital Deluxe Edition on August 20, featuring 16 Freegunners and 12 maps.

Post-launch content for Concord includes free drops starting in October 2024 with new Freegunners, maps, and earnable cosmetics and rewards.

No time-gated Battle Passes or expensive expansions in Concord - all content available at launch or earnable in-game, with optional cosmetic in-game store.

Developer Firewalk Studios today revealed their plans for Concord's launch and what players can expect post-launch.

Firewalk Studios and PlayStation Studios' troubled multiplayer shooter is about a week away. Players across the world can begin pre-loading the game today, with Digital Deluxe Edition owners getting access three days early next week, followed by everyone else. The early access launch kicks-off August 20 at 10am PDT / 7pm CEST. For everyone else, the game unlocks on August 23 at 10am PDT / 7pm CEST.

When Concord launches, it'll include a slew of content for players to enjoy out of the gate. This includes 16 Freegunners and 8 Variants, 12 maps, and 6 game modes. There'll be a wide variety of rewards to unlock for each Freegunner, and various training and time trial modes to get you familiar with each Freegunner as you work to assemble your crew. Of course, like many other live service games, what you get at launch is just the beginning, with Firewalk Studios already planning for the game's future.

Concord's post-launch future

Concord will receive free content drops with the first arriving in October 2024 as Season 1: The Tempest. Players can expect a new Freegunner, new Variants, a brand-new map, new earnable cosmetics and rewards, and new Vignettes designed to expand on the story of the Northstar Crew (i.e. your Freegunners). A second season will follow in January 2025 with a third teased for April 2025. Exact details about Season 1: The Tempest's content, including the identity of the Freegunner, will be revealed closer to October.

While Concord is a live service game, it won't feature some of the trappings that have irritated players the past few years. That means no time-gated Battle Passes or wildly expensive expansions. All content included in each season will be available to the player from the outset, or earnable in-game through progression and completing challenges. That begs the question then. How does Firewalk intend on monetizing the game? With Season 1, Firewalk will introduce an in-game store with additional cosmetic items. According to the studio, these cosmetics will supplement the hundreds of rewards players can earn just by playing the game. All items in the store will be cosmetic only and fully optional.

Concord launches August 23 on PS5 and PC with pre-loading available now for all PS5 versions. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can start playing on August 20.