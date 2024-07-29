Key Takeaways Tyreek Hill leads the 99 Club with top ratings for wide receivers in Madden NFL 25, releasing on August 16.

Safeties on the rise with Jessie Bates III and Derwin James, Jr. leading the pack in new EA ratings release.

Stay tuned for more Madden NFL 25 ratings updates this week, including cornerback ratings, as EA rolls them out.

Today, EA released its first set of ratings for Ratings Week for Madden NFL 25. The first set of ratings provided is for both wide receivers and safeties in Madden NFL 25. The game is slated to release on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on August 16. This ratings reveal also announces the first official player in the 99 Club, which is Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill, who comes in at a 99 OVR and a SPD of 99 and AGI of 98 to help get that number. Hill will also be granted a Superstar X-Factor with RAC 'em Up.

Top Players at Three Positions

Tyreek Hill headlines these skill positions, as the ratings are for wide receivers, and both free safeties and strong safeties, which play the middle of the field in the secondary on defense. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings didn't quite hit the 99 Club, as he sits at 98, but don't be surprised if he hits 99 after the first roster update this season. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comes in at 96, with many believing a rumor that he was in the 99 Club prior to this release.

Philadelphia Eagles A.J. Brown and Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown come in at 95 followed by Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams at 94, Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase at 93 and now Houston Texans Stefon Diggs at 92. The highest rated player without a Superstar X-Factor is San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk who has a 91 OVR.

A controversial take surely exists with the top safety in the game. This is Atlanta Falcons free safety Jessie Bates III coming in at 97. There is a drop off to the second rated safety, which is another NFC South player in Antoine Winfield, Jr. with a 94 OVR. Pittsburgh Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick comes in at 93 OVR. Fitzpatrick will not have any Superstar X-Factor abilities.

The highest rated strong safety in Madden NFL 25 will be Derwin James, Jr. from the Los Angeles Chargers coming in at a 91 OVR. New Orleans Saints Tyrann Mathieu (Honeybadger) and Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker round out the safeties that are rated at least 90 OVR or higher. There are a lot more wide receivers above 90 than there are safeties, but the cornerbacks have yet to be announced. EA will continue to release ratings throughout the week and you can check out the full ratings list here.