Fresh off taking the world by storm earlier this month, Sony's mascot of the moment, Astro Bot, had its first update announced during tonight's State of Play.

Set to release this fall, this Astro Bot update will be free to all people and include five new levels for players. These levels will be speedrun levels designed for players to race against birds to rescue ten new bots being added to the game.

Beyond racing against the birds, you'll be racing on the clock and there will be a shared leaderboard for you to compare your times against your friends. To claim the top of the leaderboard and rescue all ten bots it will take all the Astro Bot tricks you can pull off to lower your time. These levels are like optional Mario levels in that they appear designed to be more challenging, especially with the focus on speed to get your rewards from them.

Is Astro Bot Getting a Helldivers 2 Crossover?

Those ten new bots being added to Astro Bot include representation from some new PlayStation brands, including the soldiers for the Super Democracy. Yes, Helldivers 2 will finally be represented in Astro Bot this fall as part of this Astro Bot update. In fact, it will be a squad of them that the cute and cuddly Astro Bot will have to rescue by winning these races.

Helldivers isn't the only new game getting representation in the update, though. Stellar Blade might not be part of the Sony IP, but it's an exclusive and they're bringing Eve as a bot in this update as another one of the ten Bots you'll get by beating those birds in a race. That leaves five more unknown characters that you'll be rescuing, which promises to represent a few more games associated with the PlayStation brand.

Something of a rarity among Sony's major games, Astro Bot gets away from realism and high fidelity for a creative world that celebrates the past thirty years of PlayStation in a cute and well-made adventure that has garnered acclaim from many, including us in our Astro Bot review.