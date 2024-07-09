Key Takeaways If you truly want to level up quickly in The First Descendant, complete the Kingston Albion Resource Defense operation for fast XP.

You should stick to main mission progression for more balanced leveling.

Utilizing EXP boosters and components work as passive farming methods.

When playing games with a battle pass and free-to-play model, usually, the only way to break through the bullet sponges that block your progression is by making your character bigger and stronger. Usually, this means increasing your level within the game to make that dream a reality. This will happen passively by just playing the game, but if you're someone who wants to progress at pace, you'll want to know how to level up your character in the fastest, most efficient way possible.

With reference to The First Descendant in particular, there isn't an abundance of ways to farm XP, as the game is pretty new by all accounts, so just getting through the initial content is many players' primary focus. But if you want to get ahead of the pack, there are a few things you can do to take your Descendant to new heights and race through this game's content.

1 BEST OPTION: Complete Kingston Albion Resource Defense

If you're looking for a way to farm XP fast while not having to work all that hard to do it, then you'll want to head to Kingston and play the Kingston Albion Resource Defense Operation.

This is an operation where you and a group of up to four players will be faced with up to 21 waves of Vulgus, and after seven waves you'll be able to abort the mission, and claim the rewards that come with that. But really, you're there for the experience, the weapon proficiency, and the EXP that racks up with each wave.

You'll get a sizable bump in EXP every time you do this, and because this is an operation from the opening area of the game, the enemies aren't much of a challenge, especially during the opening seven waves, so you'll be able to make it to the 7th wave with minimal fuss. Just repeat this over and over, and you'll be able to get to level 40, and Mastery Rank 10 in no time at all.

2 Stick To The Main Mission Progression

The method above is a great farming method, but the problem with this is that if you actually want the main mission progression to feel somewhat challenging and engaging, then farming this challenge will make you way too powerful for the stage of the game you might be at.

So, I suppose it's only right to tell you that, if you're not in a huge rush to get to Level 40, if you stick with the main mission progression, you'll be right where you should be on the difficulty curve and get to Level 40 by the time the story content comes to a close for this season.

The only caveat I would add is that, at times, you may feel a little underpowered leading into operations and Colossi fights. But if you are able to link up with strong public players or use Weapon Transmission to upgrade your weapons so you're always working with the best gear possible, this will never be an issue.

3 Kill Everything, Show No Mercy

This is more of a learned behavior that will help keep you gradually racking up EXP, even when you aren't actively involved in missions and operations. If you're out exploring the various regions of the world, or you're in transit to your next objective, it's good practice if you see a group of enemies on patrol or someone else in the world completing a mission that you take a little detour and kill everything in sight.

Killing the small patrols is a very 'look after the pennies and they'll look after you' sort of approach. However, if you stop to finish ongoing missions you may time it just right and jump in just as things are wrapping up, and this means lots of EXP and rewards for minimal effort. So if you hear gunfire, run in that direction.

4 Equip EXP Passive External Components

This is a great option if you have it, but we have to stress that these items within The First Descendant are pretty rare.

As you probably know, you can equip External Components which are located below your Reactor selection in your inventory, and they have a primary and a secondary effect. This can present as a variety of things, but if you're really lucky, you may be able to get your hands on External Components that up your EXP rate while equipped.

This will only present as a passive, and the bump in EXP it gives will be minimal at best, but much like defeating all enemies you see, this small but consistent bump will make all the difference in the long run.

5 Activate EXP Booster Items

Then, speaking of EXP boosting, you can literally use in-game consumable items that up your EXP rate for a certain amount of time. For example, players who log on at this moment in time will get their hands on a Descendant EXP Boost, which gives the user 30% more EXP per action while it's active, and these items tend to last for up to three days.

Then, if you happen to be someone who is willing to spend a little coin on the game, you'll be able to buy these items for Caliber, this game's in-game currency used in the Shop tab. You won't be able to get them all that often without paying real cash, but fingers crossed we get a few more maintenance-related apology items in our in-game mailbox.

6 Work Smarter, Not Harder

Look, far be it from me to be the gaming morality police, and most likely, this will probably be tightened up as time goes on by the developers, but at this moment in time, it's very easy to take advantage of The First Descendant's matchmaking systems and serve as a passenger in a very capable team, allowing you to sit back, scroll on your phone, eat a sandwich or do whatever you like while the Operation goes on around you.

As long as you occasionally fire a few rounds here and there and don't sit there static like a lemon, you'll be able to join Operations, barely participate, and get all the EXP and rewards that come with that. You won't win any friends doing it, but I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge that it's a pretty viable option as things stand.

7 Remember To Swap Characters At Lv. 40

Lastly, we should mention that there currently is a level cap for all characters within the game at this point, which only allows players to grow their Descendants to level 40. This means that when you have grinded hard and leveled your character up to this point, you will no longer receive EXP for completing missions and challenges.

If you're trying to progress in the game, then obviously use this character to ensure you don't get bodied in late-game content. However, getting to level 40 should be your signal to switch to a new Descendant.

New players should have at least two Descendants to level up from the get-go in the form of your Starter and Bunny, but you should also be on the lookout for new research materials that can unlock more characters. Of those available, the next easiest to unlock after Bunny is probably Freyna, so you may want to focus your efforts on unlocking her after you max level on both your existing characters.