EA has dropped the first details along with the first trailer for College Football 26. The game will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 10. The follow up to the cultural icon that returned after ten years, College Football 26 will go deeper than ever before. If real players weren't enough, then real coaches should be. Is this just a few? No, it's 300. There's a 136 schools in College Football 26, but 300 real-world coaches. Ryan Day? Yes. Players will also be able to start in high school in Road to Glory and complete their journey to the NFL in Madden NFL 26.

“The return of EA SPORTS College Football struck a chord with fans last year by capturing the heart of college football—its authenticity, passion, and unforgettable game day energy,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS. “With EA SPORTS College Football 26, we’ve deepened that experience, delivering more dynamic gameplay, vibrant stadium atmospheres, and modes that let players craft their own stories. From classic rivalries to the chase for championship glory, this game celebrates what fans love most about the sport and takes it to new heights.”

The highlight is the addition of the 300 real-world coaches in the sport. This also means more plays in the playbook. College Football 26 will feature over 2,700 more plays for you to utilize. The coaches will have their real playbooks for you to scheme and strategize with. The game will also feature expanded player types and abilities. There will be 84 new abilities and 10 new archetypes to utilize.

The game will also feature expanded player types and abilities.

One of the few complaints with College Football 25 was the Wear & Tear System didn't affect things enough. For this year, this will be in your hands. Fatigue and injuries can be managed dynamically and the system can be customized to match the playstyle. Foundational Football will also feature a ton of enhancements with upgraded AI, blocking, and coverages along with a new Dynamic Substitution system plus new custom zones will allow the series to go deeper on the field.

Stadium Pulse is getting revamped to offer more of a homefield advantage for schools. New crowd-based challenges including clock distortion, screen shake and a rattled HUD in playoff and rivalry games will provide a deeper edge than before. Players can expect 160 new chants and 10 new PA tracks including Metallica's Enter Sandman for Virginia Tech. Texas Tech's Double T Saddle Monument and Coastal Carolina's King of Turnovers will be in College Football 26. Lastly, all the commentary team will return with even more lines and situational specific dialogue.

Related Two Wide Receivers Grace Cover for College Football 26 Two editions will feature two different cover with the Deluxe Edition having a plethora of famous faces.

Dynasty: Build a coaching powerhouse from the ground up. Recruit based on location, fit your roster to your scheme, and navigate today’s college football world—from the high school pipeline to the transfer portal. Customize playbooks and staff archetypes, then chase glory in the expanded College Football Playoff with cross-play support in Online Dynasty across Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Keep your promises with all-new Dynamic Dealbreakers to avoid transfers and preserve team chemistry, and upload your program using advanced Team Builder customization tools.