Key Takeaways Mutants Unleashed brings a whole new original story to the TMNT universe, plunging the half-shelled heroes into chaos and adventure.

Get ready for high-energy beat-em-up gameplay with unique playstyles for each turtle and a big focus on local co-op action.

This game is a labor of love for both Outright Games and Paramount, promising exciting encounters with familiar faces in the iconic TMNT universe.

Turtle fans rejoice, Outright Games, in collaboration with Paramount Game Studios, have just given us our first glimpse of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (developed by A Heartful of Games), an action-packed 3D brawler featuring everyone's favorite half-shelled heroes. It's releasing later this year and will be available on both consoles and PC.

A Whole New Story

Mutants Unleashed tells an entirely original story, following on from the plot of last year's movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. After defeating Superfly and finally being accepted into society, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo have their newfound happiness shattered when a wave of mutants sweeps across New York City. Everything is plunged into chaos, high school is put on hold, and the titular turtles have to gear up and get to work. That's all we know about the story so far, but there are probably all kinds of surprises in store.

We can also expect high-energy beat-em-up gameplay. Each of the turtles has a unique playstyle, and there's a big focus on co-op. Two players can even play locally, which is something of a rarity these days. Outright Games has also been keen to emphasize that the game will take place across both the surface and the sewers, so we can maybe expect switching between the two to be incorporated mechanically somehow. Each of NYC's five boroughs will be represented, each with its own unique personality and style.

Labor of Love

The TMNT universe is filled with iconic characters, and while we don't have any specifics yet, we have been assured that we will get to meet "familiar faces," which should get fans excited. It's early obviously, but this looks like a passion project through and through. We've had a string of strong TMNT releases recently (games and films), so there's every chance Mutants Unleashed will continue in that vein.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games, stated "We're delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Paramount to deliver an exhilarating new chapter in the incredible universe of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As a franchise that started in comic books and rocketed into a global phenomenon, we couldn't be more excited to offer fans, new and old, a high-energy, interactive story-driven experience. We're looking forward to sharing more of the dynamic universe we've created alongside A Heartful of Games in the coming months".

It all looks very encouraging. As I say, early, but everything looks good so far. The standard edition is going to cost $39.99, but fans in the US can get their hands on a special Walmart edition (which is the same price) that includes an early access code to an in-game costume. Mutants Unleashed releases Q4 this year and is available to wishlist now.