Today, Codemasters and EA SPORTS have revealed the first Deep Dive videos for F1 25. The official Formula One game of the 2025 season, the season is well under way as the release date for F1 25 draws closer. We know that Lewis Hamilton is on the cover and some of what to expect in the game has been revealed, however this Deep Dive focuses on the updated My Team 2.0 and the Career Mode. My Team 2.0 will be going deeper than ever in F1 25 as a good bit is being added to the mode. You can check out the official F1 25 blog here for more details and the trailer can be viewed below.

Enhancing the My Team Experience

My Team 2.0 will be taking more of a managerial angle thoroughly encompassing the term "My Team". These options were not available in the previous F1 titles. You will now be able to juggle the roles of the driver and the owner. Running the day-to-day operations of your facilities is key. Owners will be responsible for recruiting and managing a pair of drivers for their team. Race weekends will provide the player a choice on who they would like to race as.

The progression system from the Driver Career will be joining My Team 2.0 as earning Accolades and attempting to boost the Fan Rating will unlock more perks, sponsors and the chance go sign more top drivers.

The mode will feature a new Team HQ that allows the space to grow in scale, population, activity and overall life. You will be tasked with expanding facilities to provide this growth, and strategy will be needed in these decisions. Whether it be completing upgrades and training courses, you will be able to specialize the owner's skills. The progression system from the Driver Career will be joining My Team 2.0 as earning Accolades and attempting to boost the Fan Rating will unlock more perks, sponsors and the chance go sign more top drivers.

Facility Management

Three key Facilities have been introduced, each with a unique responsibility:

Engineering: Research and Development are now separated for the first time, allowing for more flexibility when manufacturing new parts and choosing how to apply them. Now, players will have to balance cost, development timings, and sometimes one driver over another, which can impact the driver's perception of your team in future contract negotiations.

Personnel: F1 25 introduces a dynamic driver contract system. To shape the team’s future lineup, owners can meet multiple drivers face-to-face to discuss terms, though leaked conversations can sabotage deals. Beyond drivers, owners must manage their Workforce. Its size will impact both costs and efficiency: more hires accelerate R&D and facility upgrades, but over expansion risks breaching the Cost Cap.