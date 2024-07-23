Key Takeaways Boom Tech and Reloaded Hit Stick add variety to Madden NFL 25 gameplay, with physics-based tackling for highlight reel tackles.

Offensive line adjustments, hot routes, and improved pass blocking AI carry over from College Football 25 for a better overall gameplay experience.

More signature authenticity and new Spectacular Catch mechanic create a realistic football simulation with added player behaviors and catch options.

As EA Sports transitions over to Madden NFL 25, it released its first Gameplay Deep Dive video today. This video breaks down a ton of the physics changes to the game. This also shows off more gameplay as to what to expect with the game. The new Boom Tech headlines the not only the video, but Madden NFL 25. This new dynamic physics-based tackling system will add a lot more variety to the gameplay, and this is just one aspect. Other aspects include the Reloaded Hit Stick, Ball-Carrier Balance System, Pass Blocking Adjustments, Catching Control with Spectacular Catch, Ball Carrier and Signature Authenticity. Players can also expect the Defensive Switch Stick. The video is narrated by Greg Olsen and can be watched here.

Here Comes The Boom

Boom Tech will bring quite a bit of variation to gameplay. If there is a bigger defender against a smaller ball carrier, that ball carrier will stop in their tracks. This is the next evolution of the Field Sense technology the developers implemented previously. Pre-impact, impact and post-impact will allow for countless results as it factors in player ratings, weight and speed. Bracing for impact can change the result of the play, so there will be a lot of calculations going on.

The Reloaded Hit Stick will factor in timing and impact with visual feedback being provided on the screen. The angle of approach plays a big part, as well. The team revamped this in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original Hit Stick. The sound effects of the hits will help really isolate the moment. The Reloaded Hit Stick in combination with Boom Tech should result in highlight reel tackles that should be extremely satisfying.

The Offensive Side

Players can expect a few things to carry over from College Football 25. These include the offensive line adjustments and the added hot routes. Players can do full slide, half slides, and double teams and view in pre-play the blocking assignments. The passing pocket will also be formed better thanks to pass blocking AI. Tackles will plan to stay in their pass sets longer.

More Signature Authenticity is coming as Madden looks to continue to mirror what is seen on Sunday's. 200 new signature pre-play behaviors have been added including 16 unique, signature quarterback sets. The team also added unique run-styles for Isaiah Pacheco, Saquon Barkley, and the cover athlete Christian McCaffrey.

EA has added a new Spectacular Catch mechanic as a fourth option to attempt one-handed catches is available. This is obviously risky and a better rated receiver allows for a better chance to come down with a highlight reel catch. Catches can also be branched to another with an additional button press. Another button can be pressed during the catch to branch it together. You can check out the full Gridiron Notes here.