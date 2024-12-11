Key Takeaways Dr. Strange's ultimate meter bug fixed by removing credit for portal kills, making his achievement temporarily unobtainable.

Four days after release, and millions of downloads later, Marvel Rivals is receiving its first patch, and nestled between the various crash-fixes and bug-squashing is a change to how Dr. Strange will play moving forward. Since release, the Sorceror Supreme was able to rapidly fill his ultimate meter whenever he tricks the opposing team to take a one-way trip through his portals, but that bug has been removed by changing how kills are awarded. Now, Strange won't get credit for terrain kills through his portals, which solves the rapidly-filling ultimate meter problem, but also makes his Achievement temporarily unobtainable.

The sudden success of Marvel Rivals proves that, despite the failure of Concord, there's an audience out there for the hero-shooter genre. The struggles of Overwatch 2 to retain the massive playerbase of the original is going to get worse now that there's an option out there with the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Moon Knight. With a patch coming in under a week that includes mutliple bug fixes, it's clear that NetEase understands they have a hit on their hands and won't sit idly by while glitches and bugs impact the outcome of matches.

No Hero Adjustments Yet

The rest of the cast of Marvel Rivals avoided the nerf bat this time around, including the instant fan favorite, Jeff the Landshark and his effective ultimate that can wipe out an entire time in one hard to avoid activation. Map-specific graphic glitches and terrain issues causing heroes to get stuck dominate the patch notes this time around, but it's also early in the game's lifespan, so expect more substantial balance adjustments in the future. Players have been taking to social media since the debut to complain about Iron Fist and Jeff, but NetEase has yet to tip their hand about how they'll ultimately end up balancing out the roster.

Marvel Rivals first patch includes fixes for audio lines impacted by hero skins, including Iron Fist and Wolverine, alongside a change to highlights that will reduce lag when admiring that game-winning clutch play. The Hydra Base - Eldritch Monument map has also had glitches fixed involving the control point that shifts elevation as the map goes on, as now you won't get stuck beneath the terrain while resurrecting, thanks to Warlock or Hela. The fog effect found in the Intergalatic Empire of Wakanda maps will no longer disappear when Storm or Hela use their ultimates, which is great news for anyone that has been on the receiving end of those skills. Another ultimate was fixed, as now, Captain America's ultimate ability will end when it';s supposed to, which the notes mention only happened in extreme situations, but just one game being won by a glitch can ruin the experience for everyone.

While there's been no word on when a second patch will arrive, NetEase has promised that the adjustment to Dr. Strange's portal kills not being attributed to him is only temporary, and will, hopefully, be reverted in a future patch.

