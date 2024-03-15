Key Takeaways Exciting news from PocketPair with the first Palworld raid featuring Bellanoir, a powerful evil Pal laying siege to the Palpagos Islands.

Raids will require guilds to work together in Palworld, promising tough foes and new endgame content including PVP, trading, and more.

Get Palworld at 10% off during the Steam Summer Sale and utilize guides to help navigate the upcoming raid and other game updates.

Pocketpair has announced the first Palworld raid, and it's coming to the game soon according to the developer of the hit game. Here's the teaser that they've released about the upcoming raid so you can see it all for yourself:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The first Pal to be featured in a raid is a whole new one, which means this also marks the first new Palworld Pal added to the game since its release in January. Bellanoir will be the featured Pal in this raid, and has been described by PocketPair as a "powerful evil Pal" who is "laying siege to the Palpagos Islands".

Like many of the Pals, a clear similarity to a Pokemon is there - this time to Gradevoir, especially the mega-evolved form, with a color scheme more like the shiny variant.

Looking through various postings, they haven't shared anymore about Bellanoir, or how the raid will function, though we can see based on the video that it will be different then anything in the game right now. In the video, the Palworld raid is triggered by using an item at one of the old ruins in the world, and feeding it something that looks like a Pal Soul in appearance.

This turns the table/altar red and removes them from the screen as Bellanoir appears, giving the impression that you are freeing her soul from captivity. We do know from the past information that the raids are supposed to require guilds working together, so expect these foes to be tougher than anything you've seen so far.

What else is coming to Palworld?

This fits with what they previously had announced for the Palworld Roadmap, as Raids were one of the big content additions for endgame content they promised. This was along with PVP, trading, crossplay, and mod support along with more general content and improvements.

This will include new map additions, more Pals, and much-needed improvements to the crafting and assembly systems (seriously, this is the only survival game I can think of that I don't see people showing off builds for!)

If you've been waiting to pick up Palworld, it's available at 10% off right now as part of the Steam Summer Sale, and you can check out our extensive guides and database to help get you going.