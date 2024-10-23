Key Takeaways Patch 1.04 improves Silent Hill 2 Remake with better performance and bug fixes, making the game smoother and more enjoyable.

Gameplay fixes include stopping enemies from getting stuck and improving collision detection, enhancing player experience.

Bloober Team is focused on their original horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, while continuing to work on fixing and enhancing Silent Hill 2 Remake.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake has been a huge success for Bloober Team, but the developer isn't resting on their laurels with the announcement of the horror game's first patch. Patch 1.04 has been released, and in addition to improving the technical performance, annoying, game-breaking bugs have been quashed. Getting stuck in windows will be a thing of the past, as will teleporting through peepholes, and best of all, having to re-do the Disgust Path in the Labyrinth has been fixed. Hopefully the bug fixes will stop glitches from ruining the immersion.

Bloober Team has had a mixed track record of success, often producing high-concept horror, most recently The Medium , that's let down by poor technical performance. With the Silent Hill 2 Remake, the team finally broke through with a game that's been a success with fans and critics, and as this first patch shows, they are working hard to make it the best game in their catalog. In the weeks since its release, Konami has revealed that the game has sold over a million copies, though the exact number is still a mystery, but it's clear that Bloober Team has produced a remake loved by old-school fans and newcomers alike.

Improvements And Fixes In Patch 1.04

Silent Hill 2 Remake looked incredible from day one, including the best version of Pyramid Head yet, but the new patch improves the performance with NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR 3.1.1, along with better performance on the Steam Deck. Stuttering issues, frequently found on AMD and Intel graphics cards, should be less noticeable with the new HZB culling option. The new graphic updates will benefit those using high-end CPUs, but that's only half of the changes in Patch 1.04.

Gameplay fixes revolve primarily around collision detection from stopping enemies getting stuck in their pursuit of James, to stopping pieces of furniture from trapping him in rooms. One small change that's going to be immediately noticeable is the improvement in James' movement when swapping weapons while already aiming. Another change that could make things harder for players is improving Abstract Daddy's behavior, making it more likely that he'll hit James. Any enemy behavior change that makes the game harder is worth it, for the fix applied to the most annoying bug: when you looked into Brookhaven Hospital peephole from the wrong side and it teleported James into the next room.

It's unlikely that Patch 1.04 will be the final patch for Silent Hill 2 Remake, but Bloober Team is shifting focus to its own original horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn . A post-apocalyptic 1980s horror title, not much is known about Cronos, though it will be another third-person horror with creepy zombie-like enemies. Though their next game is an original title, the developer is open to making another Silent Hill title. Cronos: The New Dawn currently does not have a release date, but Silent Hill 2 Remake Patch 1.04 is available now.

Full Patch Notes

Technical

- Reduced visual glitches when using the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS.

- Added an option to enable DLSS frame generation in the menu when using DLSS for supersampling.

- NVIDIA Reflex is now active when DLSS frame generation is enabled.

- Added support for AMD FSR 3.1.1.

- Added an option to enable AMD Fluid Motion Frames in the menu when using FSR 3.1 for supersampling.

- Updated Intel Nanites to support upcoming driver updates.

- Improved performance and optimization for Steam Deck.

- Fixed stuttering issues related to sky map generation.

- Added an option to enable/disable HZB culling to fix stuttering on some AMD/Intel GPUs.

- All graphic settings should be saved locally.

Gameplay

- Fixed an issue with translation for UI “High” preset not being translated and displayed correctly

- Fixed an issue with Wooden Plank appearing during James’ death animation

- Fixed streaming issue where staring at the walls inside the Grand Market caused problems with loading all of the environment around James

- Fixed an issue where interacting with the wrong side of the peephole in Brookhaven Hospital teleported James to the other side

- Fixed an issue where breaking windows near Neely’s Bar got James stuck in the window frame

- Fixed an issue that allowed James to access the inaccessible balcony in Blue Creek Apartments

- Fixed an issue with Abstract Daddy’s behavior during boss fight where the enemy was not hitting James properly

- Fixed multiple issues with Abstract Daddy’s 3rd TV – it should now have the correct audio, and the wall won’t interfere with its position

- Fixed an issue with a question mark from the Conference Room not disappearing after obtaining Cinderella figurine in Lakeview Hotel

- Fixed an issue with collision detection with the Dayroom walls in Brookhaven Hospital

- Fixed an issue where James was falling under the map when approaching Laura entering Brookhaven Hospital from the bushes on the left

- Removed debug numbers displayed behind wallpapers in Blue Creek Apartments' Clock Room

- Resolved an issue with James not being able to leave the 3F corridor in the Lakeview Hotel

- Fixed an issue with the lightbulb on the 3rd floor of Blue Creek Apartments constantly switching on and being impervious to destruction

- Resolved an issue with the small coffee table blocking James in the corner of the room located in Woodside Apartments

- Fixed an issue where after completing the Disgust Path in Labyrinth, the player was forced to do it all over again

- Fixed an issue with Spider Mannequins getting stuck when attacking James while he is going through squeeze traversal

- Fixed an issue with James getting stuck in the window frame while attacking Lying Figures located outside of the window

- Added more natural movement for James when switching weapons while aiming

- Fixed an issue with triggering Spider Mannequin event on Fear Path in the Labyrinth multiple times

- Improved the ability to pick up items during the final boss fight

- Fixed an issue with picture frames overlapping in the Moth Room

- Improved the deformation of Nurses’ skirts

- Fixed an issue occurring when displaying the information about unlocking NewGame+ which didn’t appear in the player’s chosen language

- Fixed visible unloading of the door of an abandoned garage in the west side of South Vale

- Fixed question mark on the map during Chute Puzzle in Woodside Apartments