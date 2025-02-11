PlayStation today announced the first State of Play broadcast for 2025, which promises news and updates on games coming to PS5.

At long last, PlayStation has confirmed that the next State of Play, the first for 2025, takes place February 12. The stream will kick-off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET and features 40+ minutes of news and updates about upcoming PS5 games. You'll be able to catch the stream on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels in either English or Japanese.

Related Ghost of Yotei, Ghost of Tsushima Successor, Announced for PS5 Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios today announced the successor to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei.

What will be there?

Unlike previous State of Play announcements, PlayStation did not provide any clues about what to and what not to expect from the stream. All we've been provided is the following:

"Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5. The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

That leaves a lot for interpretation. It's likely we'll see a healthy mix of first-party, third-party, and indie titles make an appearance. A safe prediction, however, is a new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. A trailer featuring the release date was accidentally leaked via the PlayStation Store last week.

What else could be there?

Anything beyond Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is pure speculation. There are a number of first and second-party projects that we do know about and are currently slated to launch in 2025. Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei and Kojima Productions' Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are 2025 games. It has also been a while since we've received updates on Bungie's Marathon or Haven's Fairgame$, though no release window is yet attached to either project. Known titles like Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet from Naughty Dog are likely too far out to receive any updates.There's also been rampant speculation about Bloodborne given recent DMCA takedowns for certain fan projects (the 60fps mode and PS1 Demake), but fans shouldn't get their hopes up. PlayStation and From Software have not given any concrete evidence that anything regarding the beloved PS4 game is happening anytime soon.

A safe prediction, however, is a new trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. A trailer featuring the release date was accidentally leaked via the PlayStation Store last week.

Of course, it wouldn't be a State of Play without a look at some third-party games. Potential candidates include MLB The Show 25, Borderlands 4, Elden Ring Nightreign, FBC: Firebreak, Hell is Us, Mafia: The Old Country, and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra among others. Hopefully, we'll also get some brand-new announcements from both first and third-party publishers and developers.Be sure to check back tomorrow, February 12, for all the State of Play announcements.