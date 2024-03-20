Key Takeaways A new story trailer has been released for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, featuring four playable characters including Captain America and Black Panther.

The game was first announced in 2022, and will be directed by former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig as her new studio's debut title.

Grammy-winning composer Stephen Barton will create the original score for Marvel 1943, which is expected to release in 2025.

Back in 2022, Disney and Marvel hosted their own dedicated gaming showcase, which featured new looks at titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Disney Illusion Island.

Captain America and Black Panther face off in new story trailer

While most of the games featured in that showcase have already been released, there's still one Marvel game that superhero fans are waiting for. An untitled project from Skydance New Media and directed by former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig, this debut title teased a World War II setting with four playable characters: Captain America, Black Panther, U.S. soldier Gabriel Jones and the leader of the Wakandan Spy Network Nanali. At the time, the game had no release window or platforms, leaving players to question how long it would be before they could get their hands on the title.

Today, as part of Epic’s State of Unreal showcase, viewers were treated to the first story trailer for the newly-named Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which can be seen here. The trailer features a variety of international locations including Paris, and shows off state-of-the-art visuals using the latest Unreal Engine 5.4. A new story synopsis also confirms that the four aforementioned characters will need to work together to stop a mysterious plot formed by Hydra amidst the chaos of World War II.

Marvel also shared more details regarding the cast and composer behind the upcoming action-adventure game. Khary Payton will portray the 1940s-era Black Panther, Azzuri, while Drew Morelein will play a younger Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America. Megalyn Echikunwoke will voice Nanali, who is hiding out in occupied Paris, and Marque Richardson will play Gabriel Jones, a member of the Howling Commandos. Two new characters were introduced as well: Julie, a “key ally in the French resistance” portrayed by Lyne Renee, and Howard Stark, best known as father to Iron Man creator Tony Stark, played by Joel Johnstone.

As for the soundtrack, Grammy award-winning composer Stephen Barton will be crafting an original score, borrowing from his experience working on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Titanfall along with movies and TV shows. The trailer ends with the current release window of 2025, although no platforms have been confirmed as of yet.