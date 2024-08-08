Key Takeaways Miku Exercise Editor allows custom workout routines for $9.99 on September 19.

Two additional Exercise BGM Packs for $4.99 each with new instrumental arrangements.

DLC pack includes Sakura Miku outfit for $4.99 on October 10, and game includes 24 Piapro songs, 30 original tracks, and special songs.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku will get multiple DLC instalments after its release on September 5 for the Nintendo Switch. One of the DLC packs includes the option to create your own exercises with Miku and her friends.

The Miku Exercise Editor Adds Customization

Shortly after the game's initial release, the Miku Exercise Editor will let you make your own routines on September 19. For $9.99, you'll be able to create your own workout and then share them to the world. Just pick your favorite songs, add your own routine, and you're good to go. Unfortunately, this isn't compatible with the two-player mode in Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku has Len and three other characters to work out with.

6 New Songs Will Be Available in Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku

There will be two Exercise BGM Packs through September and October. They will be $4.99 each and will be instrumental arrangements. Volume 1 (releasing on September 26) will include the following tracks:

WORLD IS MINE / ryo (supercell)

Tale of the Deep-sea Lily / n-buna

dreamin chuchu / emon (Tes.

Volume 2 launches on October 3 and comes with these instrumental versions of songs:

Hand in Hand / kz (livetune)

kokoro / Toraboruta

Paradichlorobenzene / Garuna (OwataP)

The last DLC pack we have confirmed is the Sakura Miku outfit for $4.99 on October 10. The press release says this look will have the virtual pop star "dressed in a cherry blossom-colored outfit and adorned with cherry-themed hair accessories."

Are you ready to work out with Miku in Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku?

What Does The Game Include?

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku does include quite a bit of content regardless of the DLC. It has 24 Piapro songs alongside over 30 original tracks from Fitness Boxing to work out to. There are some "new special songs" from Hatsune Miku and the gang as well, including "Let's Mikusercise!!" by cosMo@Bousou-P.

Additionally, you can play as Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka from day one. Lin and Evan from prior games in the Fitness Boxing series are also present. Hatsune Miku fans may enjoy the sporty outfits designed by Iwato for the game.

You'll be able to "Miku Exercise" when Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku launches for the Nintendo Switch on September 5. While you wait, you might want to check out Project DIVA Mega Mix on Nintendo's system. "Anyone who enjoys the style of music and keeping up with a beat will enjoy the latest in the Project Diva series, as Mega Mix delivers on being a fantastic time," said our review.