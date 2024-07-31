Key Takeaways Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku releases Sep. 5 for Switch

Includes 24 Piapro songs and 30 original Fitness Boxing tracks

Characters like Hatsune Miku, Rin, Len, and Luka will guide your fitness journey

You'll be punching your way to fitness glory soon as the Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku English release date has been confirmed by Aksys Games on its website. It will be launching on September 5, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. There will be a physical edition available as well from the publisher.

The game releases with 24 Piapro songs with special tracks for you to jam out to as well. There will be 30 original tracks from Fitness Boxing to consider too. The characters that will help you on your fitness journey include Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka.

They will each have different costumes to switch between. The sporty outfits, in particular, have been drawn by Iwato for this title. Of course, their classic outfits are supported as well.

Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku is coming out in September.

There are 24 Piapro songs in this game

According to Siliconera, this is the full song list from the Piapro library:

“8HIT”

“Ai Dee”

“Alien Alien”

“Bitter Choco Decoration”

“Bring it On”

“Buriki no Dance”

“Champion Road to True Love”

“Double Lariat”

“End of Hatsune Miku”

“Fire Flower”

“God-ish”

“Hated by Life”

“Just Be Friends”

“Let’s Mikusercise”

“Lost One’s Weeping”

“Love Song ni Shukuhai o”

“Medic: A Doll”

“Melancholic”

“Melt”

“Miku Miku ni Shiteageru”

“Over Lit”

“Po Pi Po”

“Rise Up”

“Romeo & Cinderella”

“Telecaster B-Boy”

“Shoujo Rei”

“Tell Your World”

“Teo”

“The Vampire”

“World’s End Dancehall”

If you're curious about how Fitness Boxing plays, you're rhythmically striking the air to the beat. There's a demo available for the second game if you're curious. The music, however, in past games hasn't been that fantastic, so having Hatsune Miku songs to jam out to should improve the experience significantly. Strangely, there was an installment of this game that crossed over with the anime Fist of the North Star.

Fitness Boxing feat Hatsune Miku has Len as an instructor.

"This game is basically a re-skin of the original Fitness Boxing game for the Switch, but instead of the pleasant Nintendo trainers walking players through the exercises it is instead coached by classic Anime characters with Popeye-esque arms and muscles," said our sister site Game Rant about the Fist of the North Star spinoff. "While the peaceful coaches of the first game were excellent motivators in their own right, something hits differently when Kenshiro (the show's protagonist) says, 'Always focus on your abs' while he is more muscle than man."

Other Hatsune Miku games don't involve working out. There is the fun Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X, which our reviewer enjoyed. You can also check out Megamix on Switch.