Key Takeaways Update 1.48 for Gran Turismo 7 brings five new cars, including Honda, Nissan, and Volvo legends.

New World Circuit Events feature races like the Europe Sunday Cup and Japanese GT Challenges.

Gran Turismo 7 offers a variety of gameplay modes, including GT Simulation and Sport Mode for online competition.

Update 1.48 will be live on Wednesday for Gran Turismo 7 as it promises five new cars in the game that are past favorites. The patch will release in the overnight window depending on time zone. You can watch the trailer here for the Free May 2024 update. These cars are comprised of two legendary Hondas, a legendary Nissan, and two legendary Volvos. The Cafe Menu will receive an Extra Menu titled Racers of the Japanese GT and new World Circuit Events are included with the Europe Sunday Cup 400 - Kyoto Driving Park: Yamagiwa, Japanese FF Challenge 450 - Auopolis International Racing Course: Short Course, Japanese FT Challenge 450 - Audrome Lago Maggiore: West and the World Tour Car 800 - Circuit de Sainte-Croix: A.

The Cars

The first car out of the five is the legendary 5th generation Honda Civic SiR-II (EG) '93. This can be purchased from the Used Cars as this car is the first Civic to receive a VTEC engine. It was available as a three-door hatchback, the new "Ferio" four-door saloon and the five-door shuttle. The SiR was the top of the line model featuring a high performance 1.6 L DOHC VTEC offering 9.9 BHP over the previous generation totaling out at 167.7 BHP. The SiR-II featured a full suite of comfort amenities with a lowered ride height.

The second car can be purchased from the Legend Cars menu as the 2000 Honda NSX GT500 introduced a new design with a lower center of gravity. It is also a JGTC champion as it battled with Toyota and Nissan in the class in 2000. The new transverse layout of the V-type engine helped to shorten the length of the vehicle. Five teams were entered for the 2000 season and some struggled with weight handicaps, the Castrol Mugen NSX team won the championship.

The third card was a bit of a surprise when it released with the Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31) '87. This seventh generation Skyline was a growing trend in Japan in the late 1980s, this version was a limited run of only 800 cars. The engine was a turbocharged RB20DET DOHC inline-6 that offered 177.5 BHP. The GTS-R version added stainless-steel exhaust manifold and a T04E turbocharger for 207.1 BHP. Along with modified suspension, the car was offered in an exclusive 'Blue Black' paint scheme.

Two Volvos round out the car selection with the 1993 Volvo 240 SE Estate and the 2013 Volvo V40 T5 R-Design. The 240 series is the Volvo of Volvos with its wagon styling. The more modern V40 took design cues from the classic P1800 of the 1960s and offered a 210.1 BHP inline-5 that was turbocharged for quick acceleration. Volvo included a special front bumper and rear diffuser for additional aerodynamic performance and this is the sportiest version of the series.