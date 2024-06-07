Key Takeaways Five Nights at Freddy's returns this year for its 10th anniversary with Into the Pit, a new game from Mega Cat Studios.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Five Nights at Freddy's, and while the series has always had its fair share of criticisms, be it for various reasons, it's hard to deny that it's made for one juggernaut of a gaming franchise, spanning several games, books, a movie, and more. And with later games, the series has gotten increasingly elaborate, evolving from single-room affairs to VR titles and full-on survival horror where you can freely move around large locations. So it's a bit shocking that with the first game coming out for this anniversary, Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, the series is scaling back a bit while moving into new territory, taking the form of a 2D pixel art adventure game, as seen in an exclusive trailer from today's Guerrilla Collective showcase that you can view at this link.

Bigger Threats in the Ball Pit Than Pee...

Notably, Mega Cat Studios will be the developer and publisher for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, best known for retro titles such as WrestleQuest and their homebrewed NES and Genesis games. And beyond that, Into the Pit also takes the story into different places with it comes to the games, seemingly involving time travel this time around. The game centers around Oswald, and ordinary kid who wishes that his town and his life wasn't so boring. But you know what they say, be careful what you wish for, and after diving into a ball pit in an abandoned pizzeria, finds himself back in its glory days. Well, they would be the glory days, if it also weren't for threats such as the murderous yellow rabbit animatronic.

Now Oswald finds himself diving back between different time periods, having to hide from the monsters after him. We don't have the full detail about the gameplay (such as whether it's a point-and-click adventure or uses more side-scrolling 2D movement), but aside from avoiding the animatronics, players will also solve puzzles and uncover secrets along the way, no doubt leading to more of that sweet, sweet lore. Players will also have to be careful though, as Oswald's choices can determine the fates of his dad and the past kids, with the game also featuring multiple endings. The trailer also directs folks to a "Jeff's Pizza" website that promises a Grand Opening on June 12, when we'll presumably learn more about the game. Of course, this series being what it is, there could be a hint already buried in the site as is, way down deep. But already, it does look like Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit will be a welcome change for the franchise, and we can't wait to see more of it when it comes out later.