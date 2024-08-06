Key Takeaways Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic was announced as part of the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the iconic video game horror franchise.

The game will take place in 1979 and heavily feature the Mimic, a character that has made appearances in the novels and the Security Breach DLC.

The game will be released in 2025, promising an exciting and terrifying journey for players.

If you’re a massive follower of this recognizable horror franchise, this announcement may not be a surprise to you. As part of the Five Nights at Freddy’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, which started on August 1st, it was teased that there would be an announcement by Steel Wool Studios, the developers behind Security Breach and Help Wanted. It was revealed this afternoon that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic will be the next installment in the series, marking its eleventh game entry. Take a look at the teaser below…if you dare.

The Past Repeats Itself

While this teaser isn’t too telling of what is to come in the next game, there are some hints about what fans can expect from the title, including a character that is a fan-favorite among Five Nights at Freddy's lovers, named the Mimic. For those who watched the teaser closely, the number 1979 can be seen at the 0:24 mark. The number represents the year that The Bite of 79 happened, which is infamous in the Five Nights at Freddy's universe as a pivotal part of the lore. The description for the teaser also states that the game will delve into the past in order to understand the future.

The Mimic will have a major part in this installment, given that their name is in the title, but why is this character, in particular, the one to have the spotlight? According to Fandom, the character made its debut in Tales from the Pizzaplex, an anthology series of horror novels written by series creator Scott Cawthon. Without giving much away on those, the Mimic was created in the late 1970s by Edwin Murray, who built a robot with the ability to mimic and respond to his actions. Tragedy struck Edwin, and he let out his anger towards Mimic in the form of violence…you can see where this is going given the robots' learning abilities. Being that it's an exoskeleton, the robot can hide in various costumes, which will give future players a level of suspense and tension that previous titles in the franchise haven’t explored yet.

With Agony ingrained within its core, the Mimic will prove to be a terrifying character that fans can expect to meet in the next installment. For those who are eager to meet the character, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - RUIN does mark their first appearance in the video games. Without giving too much away, Mimic plays a role in the DLC that is sure to give you goosebumps. The character has been shrouded in mystery within its time from creation to Security Breach, which will prove to be an exciting journey for fans and players alike.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic will be released in 2025.