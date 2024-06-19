Key Takeaways Flame Fatales 2024 includes Horizon: Forbidden West, Kingdom Hearts, Zelda, and Pokemon speedruns from August 18-25 on Twitch.

Speedrunning charity event Flame Fatales is returning this August, and Games Done Quick has announced the 2024 schedule for the event. It includes games, such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokemon Ultra Moon, and many other titles that will be obliterated in extremely fast times. The event will be live-streaming on Twitch from August 18 to August 25.

Arzette The Jewel of Faramore will be played during Flame Fatales 2024.

Games That Are Featured During Flame Fatales 2024

The schedule has been published on Games Done Quick's website. The event begins with a Burning Shores 100% speedrun by RE_doc19 and immediately after that, there will be a casual any% race in Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, a game inspired by the infamous CD-I Zelda entries, but far better than that.

On the next day, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus will be getting an Any% speedrun that will approximately take a whopping 40 minutes. This will be run by AliceAtWonderlandGames. There will also be a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed block with Sonic CD Restored, Sonic Origins, and Sonic R throughout two hours of the show.

Flame Fatales is an annual event that features women and non-binary streamers and speedrunners in the gaming community. It will be raising funds for the Malala Fund, an organizations that gives girls a chance to learn and read in other countries of the world, like Turkey and Afghanistan. "Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education activists and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change," said the press release.

Flame Fatales 2023 raised a fantastic $110,983 for the charity last year. Hopefully, it can get even higher this year. If you want to help, you can still apply to become a remote volunteer for the event by DMing Games Done Quick through Instagram or emailing framefatales@gamesdonequick.com until July 10.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is Just Around the Corner

Summer Games Done Quick is also happening this season. It will be spanning between June 30 to July 7. Some of the runs include Ratchet & Clank with All Gold Bolts collected in an hour, a Halo 2 Legendary difficulty run in one and a half hours, and an Alan Wake 2 playthrough featuring the titular character. Last year, the event raised over $2.2 million.

Despite missing out on Hollow Knight: Silksong from the summer announcement events, we will be getting a True Ending NMG Race between Stratus and Vysuals on July 4. This should be a fun watch. Hopefully one day, Silksong will be featured during a Games Done Quick event.