Square Enix has announced its party shooter Foamstars is getting a free-to-play version. It will launch for PS4 and PS5 on October 4. Strangely, a PC release has still not been announced.

Foamstars Goes Free-to-Play

"Players with or without a PlayStation Plus subscription can soon jump straight into the game to get into the sudsy fun for absolutely no entry charge," said a press release sent out on Friday. Those who have downloaded the game previously will gain a Legacy Gift, which includes the following:

12 exclusive color-variant Bubble Beastie skins

One exclusive Slideboard design

The "Legacy" title

This announcement co-incides with the launch of Season 7, which is themed to Golden Week in Japan. It runs until October 3. It introduces the new character Bublo and two new seasonal events, including Ranked Party (players compete to the climb the ladder of one of the seven ranked modes with teams or by themselves) and Extreme party, which has multiple events, "all with special rules."

The Golden Beats Season Pass gives you Bublo, the Ramzey foam gun skin, and the Coiff Guy character skin for free. You'll be gaining XP in this season pass, like Fortnite, in which you're finishing battles, missions, and Weekly Challenges. That XP will let you get additional skins and items for your characters.

If you don't know what Foamstars is, it's a 4v4 shooter, which has you taking control of an area with bubbles. The characters and weapons are themed around this concept. It's similar to Nintendo's Splatoon series. You can play the game by yourself or with a squad.

Golden Beats is the current Foamstars season right now.

Is it Too Late?

It will be interesting to see how the switch to free-to-play will work. However, when the game first launched, the full experience was available for PlayStation Plus members at the time as it was included with the subscription. Without a launch on PC or Xbox systems, it seems like this move won't make much of an impact. At least, you won't need a PlayStation Plus account now to access the game's online features.

"As promising a foundation there may be here, Foamstars sadly finds itself buried beneath a malaise of lackluster content and an underdeveloped world alike," said our review. "Occasionally enjoyable and suggestive of greater potential the foam-centric mechanics can be, as both an offensive and defensive tool alike, it's everything going on in and around the core gameplay, that ultimately makes the experience feel hollow and at worst, jarring to deal with." The reviewer also wasn't a fan of the sickly sweet aesthetic.

Another live service game joins PlayStation Plus on day one in September: Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Maybe that game will fare better.