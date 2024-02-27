Key Takeaways Season 2 of FOAMSTARS, "Groovy Disco," starts March 8! A new character, missions and events are coming to the game, hopefully giving fans a lot to do.

After getting the FOAMSTARS party off to a not-so-great start this month, Square Enix will soon be taking steps to get it back on the right foot. To that end, the publisher announced today that the second season of FOAMSTARS, "Groovy Disco," will be spinning up on March 8. Once it drops, fans and newcomers alike will get a healthy helping of new content to check out. Whether it'll actually enhance the experience remains to be seen, though.

The "Groovy Disco" season is currently set to run from March 8 to April 12. During that time, players will be able to acquire and play as a new character: "Coiff Guy." Well, that is, if they either purchase the FOAMSTARS premium pass or hit Tier 31 on the season pass before the season concludes. New missions will also be added to the game, granting players the chance to learn more about some of the stars' backgrounds, get more familiar with their playstyles and take on "Dark Ramzey" in a boss fight as part of Mission Six.

Several limited-time events will also take place over the course of Season 2. These include:

Ranked Party: Players can enjoy ranked versions of Lonestar, a solo-queue mode, and the team-based Tribe-Vibe. Players can challenge themselves to try to rank up through seven different ranks ranging from Bronze to Party Legend, with each rank requiring the acquisition of enough rank points to attempt a Rank Up Trial.

Extreme Party: This mode will play host to this season's special parties, those being the Coiff Guy Party and the Super Duel Party. Coiff Guy Party is exactly what it sounds like: a mode wherein everyone plays as Coiff Guy. As for the Super Duel Party, it's a one-on-one mode for those confident in their skills.

Happy FriYAY Party: This weekend-only event is the FOAMSTARS equivalent of a social mode. Nothing is at stake, so players can just enjoy practicing with their favorite characters.

These have all already been scheduled, so have a look below and see when the more interesting ones will take place.

Ranked Party Lonestar Ranked Party Lonestar Dates: March 11, 2024, until March 28, 2024

Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe April 4, 2024, Sunday, until April 7, 2024

Extreme Party – All Coiff Guy Party March 22, 2024, until March 24, 2024

Extreme Party – Super Duel Party March 29, 2024, until March 31, 2024

Happy FriYAY Party Event Timings: First Half March 14, 2024, and March 16, 2024 Event Timings: Second Half April 4, 2024, and April 5, 2024



FOAMSTARS absolutely needs more content, but this might not be enough by itself.

While more content is certainly welcome, it remains to be seen if the addition of "Coiff Guy" and these new modes will do much to address any of FOAMSTARS inherent problems. In particular, the game currently suffers from a lack of balance among characters, and its aesthetic can be rather distracting and even confusing during the heat of competition. This isn't to say that FOAMSTARS doesn't have its good points, though, so make sure to check out our review for all the details.

FOAMSTARS is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.