Begin any conversation with Square Enix and seasonally-updated online games in the same breath and it won’t take long for the sentiment to dip into one of concern. Near-impossible to begrudge those already sensing choppy waters not through some clairvoyant skill, but pure and simply that we seem to be doing this whole rodeo all over again for the umpteenth time. Regardless of whether it is or it isn’t one of the ample Final Fantasy-branded, free-to-play, mobile-only attempts that come and go just as quickly (and as ineffectively) as they’re released. For all the good favor the renowned Japanese developer/publisher has gotten and still receives when it comes to its mid-budgeted releases -- originals, remasters and remakes alike -- it’s clear that Square Enix are still wanting in on the lucrative online/multiplayer space. In some capacity, whatever form that may take. And while riding the coattails of the company’s most beloved IP has seldom seen success (albeit success of a sufficiently long-enough period), could turning their sights to a completely new IP provide better fortunes?

Granted, more cynical eyes will take (as I’m sure they already have) one look at Foamstars -- its emphasis on territory control through vibrant colors in what is a more inoffensively non-violent take on third-person shooting -- and immediately draw comparisons to Splatoon. Nintendo’s beloved take on competitive multiplayer, as much about dominating the space around you, let alone the scoreboard. And sure, it’s hard not to see the similarities at a surface level. Character classes and weapon types playing differently as two teams of 4v4 battle it out, manipulating the arena around them to both assist and hinder the means with which the prime objective can be achieved. Much like Nintendo, Square Enix recognize that third-person shooters are about more than just the weapons you wield. And just like Splatoon -- having come away from a recent hands-off deep-dive into how the full game is shaping up -- it’s interesting to report that Foamstars is more mechanically nuanced than people may give it credit for.

Foamstars in effect takes Splatoon’s concept of manipulating space and evolves it. The titular foam you wield and subsequent shower arenas with serving as a foundation for a more quasi-sandbox style of experimentation, cultivation and eventually, adaptation. For example, walls can be erected to block off certain sections; slopes can become tactile advantage points in the right hands. This isn't simply color-coding space and marking it as one's own territory -- it's making one's mark with the added bonus that it could lead to further gains. A purpose that could be beneficial, but just like Splatoon before it, has just as much a chance of being used against you if one isn't thinking steps ahead.

Similarly, while Foamstars does lend itself to the familiar allure of eliminating opponents, Square Enix have once again been smart in making sure that even for the most swift and focused of players, there's still an air of risk involved across the three modes and nine maps available on release. Foamstars' Smash the Star and Rubber Duck Party serving as the game's take on conventional Deathmatch and Escort/Payload-type progression. With Happy Bath Survival potentially the most interesting deviation; teams split in half with one half playing direct and offensively, while the other half offer assistance defensively outside of the arena.

Familiar and recognizable compared with other competitive shooters this style of play may be, the main issue as to Foamstars' longevity isn't so much to do with its premise or the mechanics players have access to. Rather, to refer back to one's starting point, the biggest hurdle in the game's way is its long-term support. And while Square Enix have confirmed that the game -- like so many before it -- will not only come with a year's worth of support via seasonal updates, perhaps the most notable detail is its release next month by way of PlayStation Plus. Across both PS5 and PS4, Foamstars will be available to download for free up until March 4 whereby it'll revert to a price of $30.

What these updates will include -- beyond the vague promise of new characters, maps and modes -- remains a mystery, though. As will just how impactful (if at all) the game's inclusion of a Battle Pass tied to one's progression. As is the standard nowadays, Foamstars features from day one both a free and paid equivalent, but it's important to note that unlike the baffling decision of something like Halo Infinite at its own respective launch, Foamstars' progression is neither solely dictated by completing rudimentary challenges, nor is it capped. The developers assuring me, when asked on the subject, that "experience" as they dub it can be accrued in a number of ways. Be that regular experience gained in matches, daily challenges, weekly equivalents or limited events. The one lingering concern, if you can deem it such, is that more sizeable unlocks such as entirely new characters can be found amidst this system.

As with any online-centric experience, Foamstars will naturally live and die by the health of its active player-base. And while Square Enix's commitment to a year of support is reassuring, what's perhaps more reassuring is that at its core, Foamstars offers an interesting expanding on what a class-based, competitive multiplayer game can bring. Deviating from the tradition of simply shooting to win and score points, Foamstars' titular main tool is both constructive as much it is destructive. One that can quite literally reshape one's surroundings, providing you're both smart and tactile enough to figure it out. The perils of how the game may fair over the next year will linger, but it's something that seems refreshing and genuinely original compared to Square Enix's usual modus operandi on online-focal attempts, Final Fantasy-related or otherwise. That Foamstars already has a core gameplay mechanic to experiment with that feels evolutionary on top? Square Enix have something here -- one can only hope they utilize it well. Foamstars releases on PS5 and PS4 on February 6.