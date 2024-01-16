Key Takeaways Food Truck Simulator makes its Xbox debut, allowing players to run their own restaurant on wheels and make money.

Xbox-based simulation lovers are in luck today, as Drago Entertainment’s Food Truck Simulator has just made its debut on the platform. As one might imagine from the name, this experience revolves around operating one’s own restaurant on wheels and helping hungry customers to go home happy. That’s not all there is to it, though; there’s also the matter of bringing in enough bucks to keep your tires rolling and fryers frying.

After inheriting their family’s food truck business, players will have to figure out how to make it their own and how to keep the customers coming back. This starts with customizing (and eventually upgrading) one’s truck, making a menu, buying ingredients and driving to different service spots. Players do all the cooking too, with the main options being: burgers, fries, pizza and sushi. It’s simple fare to be sure, but then simple is more easily sold, right?

Alongside running the business and cooking up orders, players also have the opportunity to do side jobs around the city for extra cash and fast travel points. These jobs apparently didn’t pay very well when Food Truck Simulator first came out, but they were and are still a chance to do something different in case slinging burgers and fries at people gets boring.

Food Truck Simulator originally launched for the PC back in 2022, and it received both praise and criticism at the time. It seems that while the actual gameplay is enjoyable, the experience is heavily hampered by bugs and glitches. It seems that there are also design issues regarding the economy and food spoilage.

That said, Drago Entertainment has had about two years to address these problems, so hopefully, Xbox players are getting a more finely-tuned experience than the one that was available at launch. Those curious enough to give it a shot can pick it up on PC, and starting today, on both current and last-gen Xbox systems. Switch, PS5 and PS4 owners will have a chance eventually too, but it seems they’re still going to have to wait until a still as of yet unannounced launch date.